PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 13:13
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First International Bank of Israel: The First International Bank Reports its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Results reflect high profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of NIS 569 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • The Return on equity was 18.7%
  • Deposits by the public increased by 2.9% compared to the end of 2023 and by 13.4% compared to the comparative period in the previous year
  • The portfolio of customers' assets increased by 7.2% compared to the end of 2023 and by 23.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, reaching approximately NIS 720 billion
  • Equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank increased by 13.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2023
  • The tier 1 shareholders' equity was 11.78% and the liquidity cover ratio was 161%
  • The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend, amounting to 40% of the net income for the quarter

Financial Results of the First Quarter 2024

Net income for the First International Bank was NIS 569 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of 9.8 % compared to the first quarter of 2023. Return on equity was 18.7%. The income for the first quarter included a tax benefit of NIS 49 million in respect of prior years. Excluding the tax benefit, the return on equity amounted to 17.1%.

Total revenue amounted to NIS 1,581 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7% compared to the first quarter of last year. Financing income from operating activities amounted to NIS 1,164 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to NIS 1,332 million in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was due, among other impacts, to the transition to depositing in interest-bearing accounts rather than non-interest bearing credit balances in current accounts, as well as changes in the consumer price index.

Given the quality of the credit portfolio, as well as the building-up of provisions in recent quarters, total income from credit losses amounted to NIS 2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to expenses of NIS 72 million in the first quarter of 2023. The specific net income from credit losses amounted to NIS 6 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 14 million in the first quarter of 2023. The collective expense for credit losses amounted to NIS 4 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 86 million in the first quarter of the previous year. The decrease in the collective expense for credit losses compared to the comparative period last year was due to an improvement in existing and forecast macroeconomic indices during the first quarter of the current year.

The ratio of high quality credit to non-performing loans (NPL) remained stable during the first quarter of 2024 and stood at 0.6%. The ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (the balance of non-accrual loans or loans in arrears of 90 days or more) as a percentage of total credit to the public. The overall coverage ratio (the percentage of the total allowance for credit losses to the total amount of the credit to the public) stood at 1.53%.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 731 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and related expenses decreased by 1.6% and amounted to NIS 442 million, with the decrease primarily due to a reduction in the provision for bonuses, which was, among other reasons, as a result of the signing of labor agreements for the year 2023 - 2026, in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in current salaries.

The efficiency ratio was 46.2% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 43.5 % in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for taxes on income amounted to NIS 279 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 315 million in the first three months of the previous year. The effective tax rate amounted to 32.7%, compared to 34.8% in the comparative period of last year, and was impacted by the tax benefit of NIS 49 million in respect of prior years, and an increase in the statutory tax rate.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 116,816 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the end of 2023, and of 2.5% compared the end of the first quarter of last year. The decrease compared to the end of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in credit to large businesses, among others, in the capital markets sector. In other sectors, there were increases in credit recorded: credit to households: (1.4%), housing loans, small businesses and medium-sized businesses.

Deposits by the public amounted to NIS 196,615 million, an increase of 2.9% compared to the end of 2023 and an increase of 13.4% compared to the end of the first quarter of last year. The total customer asset portfolio amounted to NIS 720 billion and grew by 7.2% compared to the end of 2023 and grew by 23.4% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 12,355 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the end of 2023 and of 13.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of the previous year. The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio increased to 11.78%, above the required regulatory ratio level. The liquidity coverage ratio rose to 161%, compared to 156% at the end of 2023.

Taking into consideration the Supervisor of Banks' directives regarding Capital Planning and Profits Distribution Policies, the Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend at a rate of 40% of equity. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to implement the Bank's dividend distribution policy, monitoring ongoing developments and their impact on the Israeli economy and on the bank.

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank commented, "The State of Israel is going through a complex and ongoing crisis, which combines security-related, social, economic and diplomatic aspects. As a stable bank, First International Bank will continue to support and stand by its customers, assist them and innovate, providing relevant and innovative value-propositions."

"First International Bank entered the crisis well-prepared, which has been apparent, among other aspects, due to its high capital and liquidity cushions that are among the highest in the Israeli banking system as well as a high-quality and diversified credit portfolio. All these are the result of the Bank's cautious and responsible policy, and focused risk management, as reflected in the Bank's results and achievements, as demonstrated in the results for the first quarter of 2024."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES








Principal financial ratios


For the three months
ended March 31,


For the year
ended December 31,



2024


2023


2023







Percent

Principal execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank (1)

18.7

23.6

19.7

Return on average assets (1)

1.03

1.28

1.06

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.78

10.55

11.35

Leverage ratio

5.27

5.15

5.26

Liquidity coverage ratio

161

131

156

Net stable funding ratio

150

133

146

Ratio of total income to average assets (1)

2.9

3.5

3.2

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

2.0

2.6

2.4

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.7

0.8

0.7

Efficiency ratio

46.2

42.6

43.5

Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.38

1.06

1.36

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public

1.53

1.17

1.50

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.60

0.47

0.60

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

236.1

232.5

234.5

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.02)

(0.04)

0.03

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.01)

0.25

0.42






Principal data from the statement of income




For the three months
ended March 31,






2024


2023





NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


569


631

Interest Income, net

1,115

1,275

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(2)

72

Total non-Interest income

466

425

Of which: Fees

365

388

Total operating and other expenses

731

724

Of which: Salaries and related expenses

442

449

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.67

6.29

Principal data from the balance sheet


31.3.24


31.3.23


31.12.23







NIS million

Total assets


225,941


204,312


221,593

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

76,731

57,763

68,866

Securities

26,375

19,756

26,985

Credit to the public, net

115,199

118,502

117,622

Total liabilities

212,989

192,923

208,947

of which: Deposits from the public

196,615

173,390

191,125

Deposits from banks

3,586

5,481

4,314

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,736

4,770

4,767

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

12,355

10,888

12,071

Additional data


31.3.24


31.3.23


31.12.23

Share price (0.01 NIS)


15,440


12,650


14,990

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

268

267

795

(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)










For the three months
ended March 31


For the year Ended
December 31



2024


2023


2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


2,576


2,176


9,850

Interest Expenses

1,461

901

4,884

Interest Income, net

1,115

1,275

4,966

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(2)

72

502

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

1,117

1,203

4,464

Non- Interest Income




Non-Interest Financing income

100

36

142

Fees

365

388

1,502

Other income

1

1

8

Total non- Interest income

466

425

1,652

Operating and other expenses




Salaries and related expenses

442

449

1,746

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

87

84

341

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

31

30

122

Other expenses

171

161

668

Total operating and other expenses

731

724

2,877

Profit before taxes

852

904

3,239

Provision for taxes on profit

279

315

1,090

Profit after taxes

573

589

2,149

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

18

65

113

Net profit:




Before attribution to non-controlling interests

591

654

2,262

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(22)

(23)

(90)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

569

631

2,172











NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank







Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.67

6.29

21.65

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)










For the three months
ended March 31


For the year Ended
December 31



2024


2023


2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests


591


654


2,262

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(22)

(23)

(90)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

569

631

2,172

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes :




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(44)

(30)

213

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits (1)

11

(3)

25

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(33)

(33)

238

Related tax effect

17

11

(81)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes

(16)

(22)

157

Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

-

2

9

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(16)

(24)

148

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

575

632

2,419

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(22)

(25)

(99)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

553

607

2,320

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)










March 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

76,731

57,763

68,866

Securities

26,375

19,756

26,985

Securities which were borrowed

2

45

57

Credit to the public

116,816

119,769

119,240

Provision for Credit losses

(1,617)

(1,267)

(1,618)

Credit to the public, net

115,199

118,502

117,622

Cred it to the g overnment

965

935

1,055

Investment in investee compan y

800

730

786

Premises and equipment

867

899

877

Intangible assets

325

307

328

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

3,324

4,047

3,651

Other assets ( 2 )

1,353

1,328

1,366

Total assets

225,941

204,312

221,593

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

196,615

173,390

191,125

Deposits from banks

3,586

5,481

4,314

Deposits from the Government

710

828

750

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,736

4,770

4,767

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

3,085

3,572

3,784

Other liabilities ( 1 )( 3 )

4,257

4,882

4,207

Total liabilities

212,989

192,923

208,947

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

12,355

10,888

12,071

Non-controlling interests

597

501

575

Total equity

12,952

11,389

12,646

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

225,941

204,312

221,593

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 170 million and NIS 129 million and NIS 165 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million and NIS 15 million and NIS 10 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 11 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
















For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited)



Share capital
and premium (1)


Accumulated other
comprehensive loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

569

569

22

591

Dividend

-

-

(269)

(269)

-

(269)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(16)

-

(16)

-

(16)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

927

(171)

11,599

12,355

597

12,952
















For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)



Share capital
and premium (1)


Accumulated other
comprehensive loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited)

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax,
due to the effect of initial implementation*

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, f
ollowing initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Net profit for the period

-

-

631

631

23

654

Dividend

-

-

(268)

(268)

-

(268)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

(24)

-

(24)

2

(22)

Balance as at March 31, 2023

927

(327)

10,288

10,888

501

11,389
















For year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)



Share capital
and premium (1)


Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2022

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax,
due to the effect of initial implementation*

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023,
following initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Net profit for the year

-

-

2,172

2,172

90

2,262

Dividend

-

-

(798)

(798)

-

(798)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

148

-

148

9

157

Balance as at December 31, 2023

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

© 2024 PR Newswire
