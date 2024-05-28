First International Bank of Israel: The First International Bank Reports its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Results reflect high profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 569 million in the first quarter of 2024

The Return on equity was 18.7%

Deposits by the public increased by 2.9% compared to the end of 2023 and by 13.4% compared to the comparative period in the previous year

The portfolio of customers' assets increased by 7.2% compared to the end of 2023 and by 23.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, reaching approximately NIS 720 billion

Equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank increased by 13.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2023

The tier 1 shareholders' equity was 11.78% and the liquidity cover ratio was 161%

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend, amounting to 40% of the net income for the quarter

Financial Results of the First Quarter 2024

Net income for the First International Bank was NIS 569 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of 9.8 % compared to the first quarter of 2023. Return on equity was 18.7%. The income for the first quarter included a tax benefit of NIS 49 million in respect of prior years. Excluding the tax benefit, the return on equity amounted to 17.1%.

Total revenue amounted to NIS 1,581 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7% compared to the first quarter of last year. Financing income from operating activities amounted to NIS 1,164 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to NIS 1,332 million in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was due, among other impacts, to the transition to depositing in interest-bearing accounts rather than non-interest bearing credit balances in current accounts, as well as changes in the consumer price index.

Given the quality of the credit portfolio, as well as the building-up of provisions in recent quarters, total income from credit losses amounted to NIS 2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to expenses of NIS 72 million in the first quarter of 2023. The specific net income from credit losses amounted to NIS 6 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 14 million in the first quarter of 2023. The collective expense for credit losses amounted to NIS 4 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 86 million in the first quarter of the previous year. The decrease in the collective expense for credit losses compared to the comparative period last year was due to an improvement in existing and forecast macroeconomic indices during the first quarter of the current year.

The ratio of high quality credit to non-performing loans (NPL) remained stable during the first quarter of 2024 and stood at 0.6%. The ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (the balance of non-accrual loans or loans in arrears of 90 days or more) as a percentage of total credit to the public. The overall coverage ratio (the percentage of the total allowance for credit losses to the total amount of the credit to the public) stood at 1.53%.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 731 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and related expenses decreased by 1.6% and amounted to NIS 442 million, with the decrease primarily due to a reduction in the provision for bonuses, which was, among other reasons, as a result of the signing of labor agreements for the year 2023 - 2026, in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in current salaries.

The efficiency ratio was 46.2% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 43.5 % in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for taxes on income amounted to NIS 279 million in the first three months of the year, compared to NIS 315 million in the first three months of the previous year. The effective tax rate amounted to 32.7%, compared to 34.8% in the comparative period of last year, and was impacted by the tax benefit of NIS 49 million in respect of prior years, and an increase in the statutory tax rate.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 116,816 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the end of 2023, and of 2.5% compared the end of the first quarter of last year. The decrease compared to the end of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in credit to large businesses, among others, in the capital markets sector. In other sectors, there were increases in credit recorded: credit to households: (1.4%), housing loans, small businesses and medium-sized businesses.

Deposits by the public amounted to NIS 196,615 million, an increase of 2.9% compared to the end of 2023 and an increase of 13.4% compared to the end of the first quarter of last year. The total customer asset portfolio amounted to NIS 720 billion and grew by 7.2% compared to the end of 2023 and grew by 23.4% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 12,355 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the end of 2023 and of 13.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of the previous year. The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio increased to 11.78%, above the required regulatory ratio level. The liquidity coverage ratio rose to 161%, compared to 156% at the end of 2023.

Taking into consideration the Supervisor of Banks' directives regarding Capital Planning and Profits Distribution Policies, the Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend at a rate of 40% of equity. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to implement the Bank's dividend distribution policy, monitoring ongoing developments and their impact on the Israeli economy and on the bank.

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank commented, "The State of Israel is going through a complex and ongoing crisis, which combines security-related, social, economic and diplomatic aspects. As a stable bank, First International Bank will continue to support and stand by its customers, assist them and innovate, providing relevant and innovative value-propositions."

"First International Bank entered the crisis well-prepared, which has been apparent, among other aspects, due to its high capital and liquidity cushions that are among the highest in the Israeli banking system as well as a high-quality and diversified credit portfolio. All these are the result of the Bank's cautious and responsible policy, and focused risk management, as reflected in the Bank's results and achievements, as demonstrated in the results for the first quarter of 2024."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES













Principal financial ratios

For the three months

ended March 31,

For the year

ended December 31,



2024

2023

2023











Percent Principal execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank (1) 18.7 23.6 19.7 Return on average assets (1) 1.03 1.28 1.06 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.78 10.55 11.35 Leverage ratio 5.27 5.15 5.26 Liquidity coverage ratio 161 131 156 Net stable funding ratio 150 133 146 Ratio of total income to average assets (1) 2.9 3.5 3.2 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 2.0 2.6 2.4 Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.7 0.8 0.7 Efficiency ratio 46.2 42.6 43.5 Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.38 1.06 1.36 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public 1.53 1.17 1.50 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.60 0.47 0.60 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 236.1 232.5 234.5 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) (0.02) (0.04) 0.03 Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) (0.01) 0.25 0.42











Principal data from the statement of income





For the three months

ended March 31,









2024

2023







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

569

631 Interest Income, net 1,115 1,275 Expenses (income) from credit losses (2) 72 Total non-Interest income 466 425 Of which: Fees 365 388 Total operating and other expenses 731 724 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 442 449 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 5.67 6.29

Principal data from the balance sheet

31.3.24

31.3.23

31.12.23











NIS million Total assets

225,941

204,312

221,593 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 76,731 57,763 68,866 Securities 26,375 19,756 26,985 Credit to the public, net 115,199 118,502 117,622 Total liabilities 212,989 192,923 208,947 of which: Deposits from the public 196,615 173,390 191,125 Deposits from banks 3,586 5,481 4,314 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,736 4,770 4,767 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 12,355 10,888 12,071

Additional data

31.3.24

31.3.23

31.12.23 Share price (0.01 NIS)

15,440

12,650

14,990 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 268 267 795

(1) Annualized.

(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,576

2,176

9,850 Interest Expenses 1,461 901 4,884 Interest Income, net 1,115 1,275 4,966 Expenses (income) from credit losses (2) 72 502 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,117 1,203 4,464 Non- Interest Income





Non-Interest Financing income 100 36 142 Fees 365 388 1,502 Other income 1 1 8 Total non- Interest income 466 425 1,652 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 442 449 1,746 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 87 84 341 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 31 30 122 Other expenses 171 161 668 Total operating and other expenses 731 724 2,877 Profit before taxes 852 904 3,239 Provision for taxes on profit 279 315 1,090 Profit after taxes 573 589 2,149 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 18 65 113 Net profit:





Before attribution to non-controlling interests 591 654 2,262 Attributed to non-controlling interests (22) (23) (90) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 569 631 2,172



















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.67 6.29 21.65

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

591

654

2,262 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (22) (23) (90) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 569 631 2,172 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes :





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (44) (30) 213 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits (1) 11 (3) 25 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (33) (33) 238 Related tax effect 17 11 (81) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes (16) (22) 157 Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests - 2 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (16) (24) 148 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 575 632 2,419 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (22) (25) (99) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 553 607 2,320

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)

















March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 76,731 57,763 68,866 Securities 26,375 19,756 26,985 Securities which were borrowed 2 45 57 Credit to the public 116,816 119,769 119,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,617) (1,267) (1,618) Credit to the public, net 115,199 118,502 117,622 Cred it to the g overnment 965 935 1,055 Investment in investee compan y 800 730 786 Premises and equipment 867 899 877 Intangible assets 325 307 328 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,324 4,047 3,651 Other assets ( 2 ) 1,353 1,328 1,366 Total assets 225,941 204,312 221,593 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 196,615 173,390 191,125 Deposits from banks 3,586 5,481 4,314 Deposits from the Government 710 828 750 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,736 4,770 4,767 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,085 3,572 3,784 Other liabilities ( 1 )( 3 ) 4,257 4,882 4,207 Total liabilities 212,989 192,923 208,947 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 12,355 10,888 12,071 Non-controlling interests 597 501 575 Total equity 12,952 11,389 12,646 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 225,941 204,312 221,593

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 170 million and NIS 129 million and NIS 165 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million and NIS 15 million and NIS 10 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 11 million at 31.3.24, 31.3.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)





























For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated other

comprehensive loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 569 569 22 591 Dividend - - (269) (269) - (269) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (16) - (16) - (16) Balance as at March 31, 2024 927 (171) 11,599 12,355 597 12,952































For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated other

comprehensive loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited) 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax,

due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, f

ollowing initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 631 631 23 654 Dividend - - (268) (268) - (268) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - (24) - (24) 2 (22) Balance as at March 31, 2023 927 (327) 10,288 10,888 501 11,389































For year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax,

due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023,

following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the year - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

[email protected]

+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel