Coherent Market Insights: Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Size to Worth USD 5.32 Bn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global diabetic kidney disease market size is calculated at USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 4.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031. Growing geriatric population is one of the major drivers propelling the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.03 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.21 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Rising prevalence of diabetes

Ageing population Restraints & Challenges Lack of awareness about the disease among general population

Alternative treatment methods

Market Dynamics:

Rising geriatric population is one of the major drivers propelling the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market. As per estimates, by 2050 around 2 billion people globally will be aged 60 years and above. Elderly people are more prone to develop type 2 diabetes due to reduced immunity. Diabetes at an older age can further lead to kidney complications. Additionally, increasing incidence of obesity is also fueling the risk of diabetes, thereby augmenting the prevalence of diabetic kidney disease. According to WHO, globally nearly 13% of adults aged 18 years and older were obese in 2016.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6852

Market Trends:

Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle is another key trend boosting the diabetic kidney disease market growth. Lack of physical activity increases the chances of overweight/obesity which enhances the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and kidney problems. As per studies, more than 60% of the world population fails to do the recommended minimum of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging nations is also propelling the market growth. Nations like China, India, Brazil are witnessing substantial rise in investments towards development of healthcare infrastructure which will increase accessibility to treatments for diabetic kidney disease.

Market Opportunities:

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) segment accounted for the largest share of over 35% in 2023 owing to their effectiveness in controlling blood pressure and reducing proteinuria levels in patients with diabetic kidney disease.

The oral route of administration segment held the largest market share of around 65% in 2023 as oral medications are easy to use and more cost effective. However, the parental route segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Customize this study as per your requirement:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6852

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Novo Nordisk, announced the results from the kidney outcomes trial FLOW.

In February 2023, The European Commission approved a label extension for Kerendia in the European Union that indicates cardiovascular outcomes from the Phase III FIGARO-DKD research.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global diabetic kidney disease market size was valued at US$ 3.03 Bn in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of drug class, the angiotensin receptor blockers segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to their proven effectiveness.

By route of administration, oral segment dominates the market due to ease of use and cost effectiveness of oral medications.

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global market due to high awareness and advanced healthcare facilities.

Some of the major players operating in the diabetic kidney disease market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Sanofi, AbbVie, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These players are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6852

Detailed Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Calcium Channel Blockers

Antioxidant Inflammation Modulator

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse More Insights:

Type 1 Diabetes Market: Global type 1 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.95 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.36 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Global type 1 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.95 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.36 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031. Type 2 Diabetes Market : The type 2 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 39.87 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.14 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031.

: The type 2 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 39.87 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.14 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031. Severs Disease Treatment Market: The global Sever's Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.34 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.

The global Sever's Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.34 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031. Medical Second Opinion Market: The medical second opinion market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.12 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.45 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:



Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diabetic-kidney-disease-market-size-to-worth-usd-5-32-bn-by-2031--302156921.html