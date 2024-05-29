Visa Protect launches new membership with fee reimbursement guarantee

LEWES, Del., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa Protect (https://visaprotect.org/) offers new memberships for visa and citizenship applicants, providing a wide range of benefits, including exclusive deals, tools, up-to-date information, and the Visa and Citizenship Fee Guarantee.

Members are eligible for reimbursement up to $25,000 USD under specific circumstances, including:

Rejection of a valid visa, residency, or citizenship application.

Sponsor failing to meet employment, spousal, or family reunion obligations.

Government legislation or policy changes affecting eligibility.

Removal of occupations from skills lists impacting application.

Inadequate or inaccurate advice from a lawyer, advisor, or agent.

Illness, injury, or death hindering application progress.

Visa Protect is not just a membership but a promise of security and opportunity, providing everything needed to complete a visa, residency, or citizenship pathway successfully.

Membership prices start at $149 per year, with three levels of membership available:

Visa Basic Membership. Visa Essential Membership. Visa Premium Membership.

Founder Chris Galway comments: "Our mission is to simplify the visa, residency, and citizenship process by providing valuable tools, resources, and a fee guarantee. We aim to remove the fear from immigration applications by ensuring members have the right tools and are supported with a guarantee for visa and citizenship application fees. This gives our members the confidence to focus on making their dreams a reality."

Visa Protect also offers an affiliate program, enabling organizations involved in relocation and advice to offer the advantages of the Visa Protect membership, enhancing their reputation as partners who care about their clients' journeys.

About Visa Protect

Visa Protect is a membership program designed to guide, support, and protect visa, residency and citizenship applicants across the globe, including a range of tools, resources, support services and its fee guarantee. The exclusive Visa, Residency, and Citizenship Guarantee is available to all members at various levels and is available worldwide.

For full terms and conditions of the fee reimbursement guarantee, please visit the Visa Protect website.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423525/Visa_Protect_launch.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visa-protect-launches-new-membership-with-fee-reimbursement-guarantee-302157083.html