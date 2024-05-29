DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.0727 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2024061 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 324621 EQS News ID: 1913667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 29, 2024 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)