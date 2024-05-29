Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Seed Treatment Market to Reach $14.36 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical {Insecticides}, Biological), Form (Liquid, Dry), Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds) - Global Forecast To 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the global seed treatment market is projected to reach $14.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the seed treatment market is primarily driven by the rising need for low-cost crop protection solutions, the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, and the increasing need to maintain minimum residue limit.

The advancements in seed treatment equipment, the rising costs of high-quality seeds (hybrid and GM seeds), the benefits offered by seed treatment, and the declining availability of agricultural land also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the market faces challenges due to the stringent and non-standardized regulations, financial hurdles for new entrants, restrictions on the use of neonicotinoids, and limited shelf-life of treated seeds.

Moreover, the increasing focus on integrated pest management, the growing adoption of biological seed treatment, and the emergence of biodegradable seed coatings are expected to provide market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market growth. The complicated process of developing film coating for seed treatment and the increasing resistance to crop protection products pose a major challenge to players operating in this market.

Key Players:

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past five years (2021-2024). The global seed treatment market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the global seed treatment market are Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) (a part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina), BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Inc. (U.S.), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm Limited (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. (India), Germains Seed Technology (U.K.) (Part of Associated British Foods Plc), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Valent BioSciences LLC (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.).

The global seed treatment market is mainly segmented by type (chemical {insecticides, fungicides, and other chemical seed treatment} and biological {microbial [biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants], biochemical, and other biological seed treatment}), form (liquid and dry), function (seed protection and seed enhancement), application techniques (seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting), crop type (cereals and grains {corn, wheat, and other cereals & grains), oilseeds {soybean, cotton, and canola}, and other crops), and geography (North America, Europe, East Asia, South & Southeast Asia, Australasia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Seed Treatment Market Study:

Among all the types studied in this report, in 2024, the chemical seed treatment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global seed treatment market. However, the biological seed treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031, owing to the growing environmental and public health concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment, the increasing adoption of organic farming, the high demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and the initiatives by governments worldwide to promote the use of biological seed treatment.

Among all the forms studied in this report, in 2024, the liquid segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global seed treatment market. However, the dry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031, owing to the benefits of dry form, such as ease of use and storage and low cost. With the dry form, seeds can be easily coated and treated without the need for specialized equipment or additional resources. Additionally, the dry form allows for better storage and transportation, ensuring the longevity and quality of treated seeds.

Among all the functions studied in this report, the seed protection segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global seed treatment market in 2024, owing to its low cost, ease of handling, non-injurious to seed under prolonged storage, increasing effectiveness against all diseases, and compatibility with inoculants.

Among all the application techniques studied in this report, in 2024, the seed coating segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global seed treatment market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need to protect seeds from external factors, such as fungi, parasites, pathogens, and extreme temperatures. However, the seed dressing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031, owing to the increasing development of seed dressing products and its growing preference in developed countries.

Among all the crop types studied in this report, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global seed treatment market in 2024 owing to the growing need to increase cereal & grain production, minimize cereal & grain loss due to pests and diseases, and their increasing use in animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production.

Based on geography, the seed treatment market is majorly segmented into North America, Europe, East Asia, South & Southeast Asia, Australasia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global seed treatment market. The major market share of North America is attributed to the growing demand for high-yielding and disease-tolerant crops from domestic markets and export destinations. Moreover, factors such as an organized distribution chain for crop protection chemicals, the availability of water and land, entrepreneurial farmers, the growing awareness about sustainable crop production techniques to lessen environmental impact, and the presence of a large number of stakeholders support the growth of this market in the region.

In addition, the agronomic trends that comprise the development of high-quality seeds through the enhanced potential offered by genetically modified organisms (GMOs), changes in climatic conditions, flexibility in sowing approaches, and greater pressure from regulatory requirements support the growth of this regional market.

Moreover, in 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the larger share of the seed treatment market in North America. The large market share is attributed to the need for innovations to meet the food needs of a growing population, increasing demand for agricultural sustainability, consumer interest in organic products, weed & insect resistance to chemicals used in agriculture, and concerns about the environmental impacts of current agricultural practices.

