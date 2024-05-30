Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today it has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities its Q1 2024 consolidated financial results and an accompanying management discussion and analysis report, which documents are available on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2024 results, Chairman James Willis said: "The results saw a total comprehensive loss of $914,919. (2023: loss of $453,500). There was a $488,456 decrease in cash held ($702,977 was held at the end of the quarter). Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $397,608 (2023: used $56,152)."

With respect to development operations, Mr. Willis commented: "The Tariki gas development remains our primary focus and the long lead Items, including wellhead, casing and tubing, have been ordered and drilling is scheduled to commence in the second half of August this year. The Tariki-5 well is planned to take approximately 30 days to drill and complete. Work is also advanced in ensuring the well will be producing gas and condensate to market within 4 weeks of completion.

As of 30 May 2024, Copper Moki-2 is in the process of having a new pump and rods installed. It is anticipated that the well will be producing in the week commencing June 3rd. The same field crew will immediately move to Copper Moki-1 to retrieve the failed rods in that well and run a new pump, if this is possible.

We are also progressing plans and sourcing equipment for returning two Waihapa Ngaere field oil wells, i.e. Waihapa H1 and Waihapa-6A, to continuous production."

