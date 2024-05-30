Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 12:06
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin: KuCard Launches New Cashback Program: Earn Cashback on All Purchases

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCard, a cutting-edge Visa debit card by KuCoin, will be launching a brand-new cashback program, starting on June 1, 2024 (UTC). This groundbreaking program offers users the opportunity to earn attractive rewards on their purchases, delivering valuable savings and an enhanced level of financial flexibility.


KuCard, released in November 2023, offers instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, exclusive rewards, and seamless integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Available initially in the European Economic Area (EEA), KuCard sets a new standard in cryptocurrency usability, empowering users to maximize the value of their digital assets while enjoying the convenience of traditional financial transactions.

The KuCard cashback program offers users a range of benefits aimed at elevating the value of their money. KuCard is dedicated to continuously improving the user experience. This includes special promotions and bonus cashback events throughout the year. Furthermore, KuCoin is collaborating with various businesses to ensure access to exclusive deals and offers that further enhance the overall value of the KuCard experience.

Visit KuCard Cash Back Program and KuCard page for more information.

About KuCard

KuCard, a revolutionary Visa debit card, compatible with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. It streamlines financial transactions by converting cryptocurrencies into fiat currency seamlessly. Integrated and ready to use anywhere Visa is accepted. By facilitating frictionless conversion between digital and fiat currencies, KuCard strives to foster wider adoption of the blockchain technology

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. In 2024, KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucard-launches-new-cashback-program-earn-cashback-on-all-purchases-302159040.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.