Phnom Penh, Cambodia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Gaming Curacao licensed online entertainment platform BK8 welcomes Cambodian Retired National Legend of Kickboxer Eh Phouthong as its regional brand ambassador, this collaboration sees Master Eh Phouthong as the second professional boxer as a regional brand ambassador following BK8 the Philippines brand ambassador Manny Pacquiao.

Master Eh Phouthong, born in 1975, also spelled Ei Phouthang and Eh Phuthong, is a retired Cambodian professional kickboxer, coach, and former reality TV host. Master Eh Phouthong was known for his powerful right kick which shattered many arms. He is the most famous kickboxer from Cambodia. The AFP described Master Eh Phouthong as "Cambodia's Muhammad Ali." Master Eh Phouthong is the trainer of Cambodian champion Thoeun Theara.

In an interview with Master Eh Phouthong, he revealed the reason he accepted the role of BK8 brand ambassador is that BK8 is among the very few online platforms in Cambodia to be bestowed Gaming Curacao's operating license, a prominent license in the online entertainment industry.

Beyond collaborations with the legendary boxer in the Asia region, BK8 had also established an array of partnerships with top-flight football clubs from the English Premier League (EPL) and La Liga. These include, but are not limited to, Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, RCD Mallorca, and Elche.

About BK8:

BK8 is a renowned online entertainment platform that specialized in offering a wide range of betting options, including but not limited to live casino, slot, fishing, sports, and e-sports betting games to its members. BK8's commitment to providing a secure and highly rewarding gambling environment has enticed users worldwide to join as members. Through BK8's steadfast dedication to providing a top-tier online sports betting experience, it has earned itself a prominent position as one of the biggest and most trusted online sports betting platforms in the world.

