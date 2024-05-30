Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
CDPHP Wins Prestigious J.D. Power Award

Health Plan Named #1 in Member Satisfaction among Commercial Health Plans in NY

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / CDPHP is proud to once again be named #1 in Member Satisfaction among Commercial

Health Plans in New York by J.D. Power, making this the seventh out of the past eight years the health plan has received this prestigious award.

The J.D. Power study measures member satisfaction among 145 health plans in 22 markets throughout the United States, ranking plans based on the following factors:

  • Able to get health care services how/when I want
  • Product/coverage offerings meet my needs
  • People - representatives, call center agents
  • Resolving problems and complaints
  • Helping to save me time or money
  • Ease of doing business
  • Digital channels
  • Level of trust

"We are deeply honored to receive this award and grateful for our customers who have once again made us No. 1.," said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional care and continuous improvements to the services we provide our members and this community. We thank our members for their trust and our staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence." added Dr. Bennett.

For more information on the J.D. Power study, including health plan rankings from across the country, check out the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

###

Contact:
Ali Skinner
(518) 605-4497

SOURCE: CDPHP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

