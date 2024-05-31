Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 31 May 2024 in relation to the Company's results for the year ended 30 April 2024.

The Company further confirms that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual financial results for the year ended 30 April 2024 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

If, during this period, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

31 May 2024