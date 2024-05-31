

Prince Group Honored for CSR Excellence with 'Best CSR Program, Cambodia' Award PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the 'Chairman of the Year' award, while Prince Holding Group has received the 'Best CSR Program, Cambodia' accolade at the 2024 World Economic Magazine Awards. These honors recognize the leadership and community contributions of Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Group .



Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, receives the 'Chairman of the Year' award for his visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices and community development in Cambodia.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's leadership is marked by visionary thinking, strategic growth, and a deep commitment to social responsibility. Under his guidance, Prince Group has adhered to international standards and integrated sustainable business practices, establishing the Group as one of Cambodia's leading business entities.



Chen Zhi is dedicated to Cambodia's development, prioritizing philanthropy and community engagement through the Prince Foundation. The Foundation's initiatives, such as the Chen Zhi Scholarship , offer comprehensive support to 400 Cambodian university students over seven years, including tuition fees, stipends, internships, and work opportunities. This commitment to social responsibility has earned Prince Group the 'Best CSR Program, Cambodia' award.



The Prince Foundation has launched over 250 projects, positively impacting more than 1.2 million individuals and donating over US$16 million. In 2023 alone, the Foundation invested approximately three-quarters of a million dollars.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, commented on the award, saying, "Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's recognition as Chairman of the Year is a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to both business excellence and community development. We are honored to see his contributions acknowledged by such a prestigious award."



In addition to being named Chairman of the Year, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has received several prestigious awards, including Visionary Leader, Entrepreneur of the Year, Leading Personality of the Year, and Real Estate Personality of the Year. These accolades, awarded by esteemed organizations, highlight his strategic foresight and significant contributions to Cambodia's economic and societal development, underscoring his ability to foster a culture of innovation and excellence within the Group.



The World Economic Magazine Awards recognize outstanding achievements in corporate governance, sustainability, and social responsibility. These awards celebrate individuals and organizations that demonstrate exemplary leadership and innovation, contributing significantly to economic growth and societal well-being.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Prince Holding Group Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



About Prince Foundation Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, community engagement, and sports initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



