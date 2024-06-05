Avolta AG
Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, and utu, a travel fintech company, are launching a pilot programme to maximize Duty-free shopping opportunities by enhancing the VAT refund process at Milan's Malpensa Airport Terminal 1 and Milan Linate Airport in Italy. The innovative programme offers travelers 25% more spending power by upcycling city-side VAT refunds, aiming to unlock significant airside Duty-free revenue growth.
Kicking off in June 2024, the Avolta x utu programme is set to redefine the traveler's retail journey by transforming VAT refunds into duty-free vouchers redeemable in Milan. While the pilot is focused on Avolta's Milan duty-free operations, if successful the programme will be rolled out across its global shop network, unlocking additional sales potential for Avolta worldwide.
