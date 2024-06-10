Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions (Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) and digital Patient Support Programs), connected devices and disease management, today announced a collaboration with SHL Medical, a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors, pen injectors and innovative specialty delivery systems. The collaboration will extend SHL Medical's connected device technologies by integrating Aptar Digital Health's SaMD platform to provide comprehensive solutions to help patients on injectable therapies manage their disease.

As part of this collaboration, devices designed by SHL Medical, such as the Molly Connected Cap a smart retrofittable add-on for SHL Medical's Molly modular platform autoinjector will benefit from Aptar Digital Health's SaMD platform to enhance the patient experience by offering additional support during self-administration via a digital solution.

Aptar Digital Health's SaMD platform offers digital health solutions adapted to the patient's profile, disease state and treatment plan to empower them during their treatment journey. Through this partnership, SHL Medical will recommend Aptar Digital Health as a trusted digital partner that is recognized for its large portfolio of regulated digital health solutions and connected devices spanning multiple therapeutic areas and modes of administration. The partnership will leverage the capabilities of both companies to develop end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical industry that will support the enhancement of the patient experience during self-injection of innovative drugs such as GLP-1 for instance.

"Embarking on a self-injection therapy and adhering to a consistent injection schedule can pose a challenge to patients in being actively involved in their treatment journey," stated Sai Shankar, President of Aptar Digital Health. "By joining forces with SHL Medical, a world-class leader in innovative drug delivery systems, we aim to positively and durably change the experience of patients who must self-inject regularly."

"The increasing need for home-based treatments and the evolving healthcare landscape have created a need for collaborative innovation within the drug delivery industry," added Ralph Howald, Chief Technical Officer at SHL Medical. "With our combined expertise, the partnership with Aptar Digital Health will serve as the first step in realizing a thoroughly-needed digital ecosystem for injectable drugs, starting with a digital transformation that will impact the end-to-end value chain in the future."

With this partnership, Aptar Digital Health aims at reinforcing their portfolio of digital products and services to enhance the patient experience across the treatment journey. This offer spans from pre-prescription direct-to-patient services, patient identification and activation to support during and after prescription companion apps, disease management platforms and targeted SaMDs to augment innovative drugs and contribute to improved patient adherence.

About SHL Medical AG

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by their company purpose Enabling Patients' Independence SHL Medical offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. SHL Medical also offers final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for their drug delivery systems.

In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL has increased developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden and the US, their global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing their comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Their solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into their designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth. For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com.

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health's offering combines mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

