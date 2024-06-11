Valeo will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to optimize the development of new technologies for safer and more sustainable mobility

More than 15,000 Valeo users across R&D, purchasing, manufacturing and other areas will be connected in a virtual ecosystem featuring generative design and data science capabilities

The deployment will help Valeo develop the technologies needed to make the car more electrified, autonomous and software driven. It will also support the optimization of the company's research and development expenses.

Valeo, a world leader in mobility technologies, and Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced their partnership. Valeo will rely on Dassault Systèmes' "Global Modular Platform" and "Smart, Safe Connected" industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the digital transformation of the Group's research and development activities.

Valeo will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to more than 15,000 users across the Group to manage growing product complexity and contribute to Valeo's leading offer in terms of software and hardware solutions for electrification, advanced driving assistance systems and lighting.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, multiple activities across Valeo will be able to capitalize on existing legacy data to boost innovation and take informed decisions leveraging intelligent data by benefiting from technology on the platform that is always up-to-date.

"At Valeo, we are proud to be the key innovation partner of our clients. Our more than 20,000 engineers develop innovative solutions combining hardware and software and leveraging AI to make tomorrow's mobility safer and more sustainable. Thanks to our partnership with Dassault Systèmes, our teams will have more efficient solutions enabling digital continuity to support our world leading R&D activities," said Christophe Périllat, Chief Executive Officer, Valeo.

"The automotive industry is highly competitive, and companies continually strive to address the imperative of sustainability and generate experiences that consumers love. We're elevating our long partnership with Valeo to foster this spirit of innovation and further support its transformation to a tech company for the automotive industry," said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Creating new mobility usages and universes of experiences requires proven capabilities for styling, electrification and software-defined vehicles. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform is this differentiator. It leverages the power of generative AI to connect models from science to data from experience, along the full lifecycle of the vehicle."

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 112,700 employees at December 31, 2023 29 countries, 175 plants, 66 research and development centers and 20 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all -consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Social media: Connect with Dassault Systèmes on X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information: Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610507619/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dora Khosrof +33 7 61 52 82 75

Caroline De Gezelle + 33 7 62 44 17 85

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com



Investor Relations

+33 1 40 55 37 93

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com



Dassault Systèmes Press Contact

Corporate France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607

Japan Wen YANG wen.yang@3ds.com +81 3 4321 6549

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653