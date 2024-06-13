Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -15

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 June 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT") Final results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT's 10th annual results marked by strong operational performance driving further growth in fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Commenting on the final results, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said: In my first annual results as Chairman, I am very pleased to note the year to March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch, and that the Company once again performed well. Despite the significant challenges and changes we have all faced over the last decade, politically, economically and in terms of social volatility including COVID, Custodian Property Income REIT has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio, an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, an annual average fully covered dividend of 5.9p per share and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. "This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on being fully invested in a portfolio of below institutional lot-sized regional properties to capture the income advantages that these types of assets afford, in order to deliver enhanced income-centric total returns to institutional, wealth management and private investors. "Looking at the year under review, the occupational market has continued to remain robust, with rental growth and falling vacancy reflected in recurring EPRA earnings per share increasing by 3.6%. This increase in earnings allowed the Board to declare a special dividend in March 2024 to take the aggregate dividend for the year to 5.8p, along with announcing a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p due to an improved outlook. "The quarter ended 31 March 2024 saw a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates started to have a positive impact. Despite stabilising valuations and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The prevailing share price implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively. However, the first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market. "The Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy improves. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead and it will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group recurring earnings per share, will continue to underpin shareholder returns". Highlights of the year: -- 3.6% growth in EPRA earnings per share to 5.8p (FY23: 5.6p) -- 5.6% growth in like-for-like contracted rental income to GBP43.1m with a 3.9% increase in rental revenue to GBP42.2m (FY23: GBP40.6m) -- Estimated rental value ("ERV") grew 3.6% with ERV now 15% ahead of passing rent providing a significant opportunity to unlock further rental growth through asset management and at lease events -- 15 rent reviews completed during the year across all sectors at an average 23% ahead of previous passing rent, with 47 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears completed reflecting the continued strong demand for space in the Company's portfolio and adding GBP9.5m to valuation -- Occupancy increased to 91.7% during the year (FY23: 90.3%), with further improvement to c.93% since April 2024 -- Valuation of the Company's portfolio of 155 properties, including assets held-for-sale, remained flat at GBP589.1m in the final quarter, with a modest 4.0% like-for-like fall over the full year (31 March 23: GBP613.6m) suggesting that a turning point in sentiment and valuations has been reached -- GBP19.0m of capital investment during the year into refurbishment and EPC improvement of offices in Leeds and Manchester and Midlands industrial units, including solar panel and electric vehicle charger installations, leading to a 21.7% increase in the ERV of the properties -- GBP18.2m proceeds from selective disposals achieved at an aggregate 8% premium to last valuation, with a further GBP11.3m of disposals since year end at an average 49% premium to pre-offer valuation -- Net gearing remains low at 29.2% (31 March 2023: 27.4%) with 78% fixed and no expiries until August 2025 -- 5.5% increase in fully covered dividends paid to shareholders during the year comprising 5.5p of ordinary dividends and a 0.3p special dividend -- 9% increase in the prospective dividend announced in May 2024 from 5.5p to 6.0p per share reflecting the Board's confidence in the Company's prospects, together with its commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings. For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Numis Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown FTI Consulting Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis custodianreit@fticonsulting.com Custodian Property Income REIT plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics let to predominantly institutional grade tenants across the UK.

Property highlights

2024 GBPm Comments Portfolio value[1] 589.1 Property valuation (27.0) Representing a 4.0% like-for-like decrease, explained further in the Investment decreases: Manager's report Occupancy 91.7% Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, improving further post year end to c.93%. Primarily comprising: -- GBP6.8m refurbishing four office buildings in Leeds and Manchester -- GBP3.5m redeveloping an industrial site in Redditch Capital investment 19.0 -- GBP2.2m refurbishing an industrial asset in Ashby-de-la-Zouch -- GBP1.3m buying the long-leasehold of a unit at a 10-unit industrial asset in Knowsley -- GBP1.0m reconfiguring retail assets in Shrewsbury and Liverpool -- GBP2.0m invested in photovoltaics and electric vehicle chargers at various sites At an aggregate 8% premium to valuation (GBP1.4m profit on disposal) comprising: -- GBP8.0m industrial unit in Milton Keynes Disposal proceeds 18.2 -- GBP6.0m industrial unit in Weybridge -- GBP1.6m high street retail units in Bury St Edmunds and Cirencester -- GBP2.0m vacant offices in Derby -- GBP0.6m children's day nursery in Chesham At an aggregate 49% premium to pre-offer valuation comprising: Disposal proceeds since the 11.3 -- GBP9.0m vacant industrial unit in Warrington year end -- GBP2.3m vacant former car showroom in Redhill

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -2-

Financial highlights and performance summary

2024 2023 Comments Returns *EPRA[2] earnings per share 5.8p 5.6p Rental growth and improvement in occupancy have offset administrative cost [3] inflation and higher finance costs Basic and diluted earnings (0.3p) (14.9p) per share[4] Loss resulting from a GBP27.0m valuation decreases Loss before tax (GBPm) (1.5) (65.8) Dividends per share[5] 5.8p 5.5p Special dividend of 0.3p approved for the year. Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 6.0p *Dividend cover[6] 100.7% 102.2% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends *NAV total return per share (0.4%) (12.5%) 5.5% dividends paid (2023: 4.6%) and a 5.9% capital decrease (2023: 17.1% [7] capital decrease) *Share price total return[8] (2.6%) (7.0%) Share price decreased from 89.2p to 81.4p during the year Capital values NAV and *EPRA NTA[9] (GBPm) 411.8 437.6 Decreased due to GBP27.0m of valuation decreases NAV per share and *NTA per 93.4 99.3p share *Net gearing[10] 29.2% 27.4% Further reduced to 27.9% following property disposals since the year-end and broadly in line with the Company's 25% target *Weighted average cost of 4.1% 3.8% Base rate (SONIA) increased from 4.2% to 5.2% during the year. Impact drawn debt facilities mitigated by 78% fixed rate debt. Costs *Ongoing charges ratio[11] 2.20% 1.96% ("OCR") *OCR excluding direct 1.24% 1.23% property expenses[12] Environmental *Weighted average energy performance C C EPCs updated across 42 properties demonstrating continuing certificate ("EPC") rating[13] (53) (58) improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio

*Alternative performance measures ("APMs") - the Company reports APMs to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 22.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth from a portfolio with strong environmental credentials, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Stakeholder interests

The Board recognises the importance of all stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strongenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[14] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by smaller,regional, core/core-plus[15] properties that provide enhanced income;

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%;

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[16], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- Not to undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment of existingholdings;

-- To seek further growth, which may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporateconsolidation; and

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property, location, tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar'

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Success in achieving the Company's performance and sustainability objectives is, in part, measured by performance against key performance indicators set out in detail in the Financial review and ESG Committee reports respectively. The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic Report sets out potential risks in achieving the Company's objectives.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields with lower volatility without exposing shareholders to additional risk".

Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking investor market share from open-ended funds and peer group companies being wound-down; and

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

The Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions. Diverse portfolio with institutional grade tenants

Weighting Location 31 March 2024 Weighting by income 31 March 2024 West Midlands 20% Sector North-West 20% East Midlands 13% Industrial 40% South-East 11% Retail warehouse 23% Scotland 12% Office 16% South-West 10% Other 13% North-East 9% High street retail 8% Eastern 4% Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top 10 tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.6% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.4 3.2% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent, Southport, Nottingham 1.2 2.8% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.0 2.3% Matalan Leicester, Nottingham 1.0 2.3% DFS Droitwich, Measham 0.9 2.1% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.8 1.9% Conveyancing) Zavvi Winsford 0.7 1.7% Homebase Leighton Buzzard, Cromer 0.6 1.5% Regus (West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -3-

Experian tenant risk rating 31 March 2024 Sector Government 2% Very low risk 57% Low risk 8% Below average risk 13% Above average risk 8% High risk 2% Other 10%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standardswhich are essential to the future leasing prospects and valuation of each property

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of circa GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

In my first annual report as chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, I am very pleased to note March 2024 as a significant milestone for the Company, marking the 10 year anniversary since launch. Over the last decade there has been significant amounts of change: politically; economically; and in terms of social volatility including COVID.

During that time the Company has grown successfully and delivered on its objectives with an over sixfold increase in the size of the portfolio delivering an average annual NAV total return of 5.5%, paying an annual average 5.9p per share of fully covered dividends and a decreasing ongoing charges ratio. This success has been achieved by the Company's resolute focus on its key strategic objectives: to be fully invested in a portfolio of UK, commercial real estate, characterised by smaller regional properties; and to provide enhanced income-centric total returns. Through the growth of the Company we are able to provide access to the income advantages offered by sub-institutional lot-sized properties to a broad range of institutional, wealth management and private investors.

Corporate activity

During the last 12 months listed real estate news has been dominated by corporate activity. The Boards of five of the Company's close peer group determined that being consolidated or selling their portfolio best solves the issue of trading at an embedded deep discount to NAV, with another announcing a strategic review in April 2024. By this time next year Custodian Property Income REIT could be one of very few active, genuinely diversified property investment companies available to investors in the listed sector.

The Board believes strongly in the benefits of diversification in mitigating property and sector specific risk, while still delivering dividends that are fully covered by recurring earnings. The Board also remains firm in its belief that this is a strategy that is well suited to long-term investors in real estate, allowing for the timely execution of acquisitions and disposals without the constraints of sector specificity, while setting the Company apart from the single sector, often higher risk funds which have dominated the market over the last few years.

Performance

The Company's NAV decreased by 5.9% during the year but at an increasingly slower rate, quarter-on-quarter, as the impact of higher interest rates and investor sentiment became fully reflected in valuations. The quarter ended 31 March 2024 recorded a marginal increase in NAV due to profitable disposals on the back of flat valuations, suggesting an improving outlook, as rental growth and falling vacancy rates start to have a positive impact. The first move down in interest rates should be the real catalyst for a positive shift in sentiment towards real estate investment, so later in 2024 could be a turning point in the market.

By applying its institutional expertise to the sector, through high quality asset management, covenant management and portfolio construction, the Company is able to provide an institutional offering to shareholders, generating superior income and, notwithstanding recent volatility in pricing, Custodian Property Income REIT can look back over a 10 year average annual NAV total return of 5.5% driven by strong recurring earnings with fully covered dividends.

In a departure from other cycles, the valuation decreases arising from the recent rerating have been at odds with occupational market sentiment, which has remained robust. Our management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on areas where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. Both rental growth and falling vacancy have been a feature of the year's performance, discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Statement, and reflected in EPRA earnings per share increasing to 5.8p for the year compared to 5.6p in the previous year.

Despite stability in valuations and earnings, and the prospect of rental growth, sentiment towards listed UK commercial real estate has caused weakness and volatility in the share price. The relative weakness in the share price has enhanced the Company's dividend yield[17], which we believe should be highlighted as a key metric for analysts and shareholders in assessing the 'worth' of Custodian Property Income REIT. The prevailing share price[18] implied a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared to 6.3% and 5.8% at 31 March 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The Board continues to believe in the merits of the Company's income-focused investment strategy with an emphasis on regional, below-institutional sized assets that are well-positioned to deliver rental growth. These types of assets provide a clear yield advantage over larger properties with similar tenant profiles and allow us to generate higher income returns and capital growth for shareholders.

Dividends

The Company's commitment to a property strategy that supports a relatively high dividend, fully covered by EPRA earnings, remains a defining characteristic. In May 2024 the Board announced a 9% increase in the prospective dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p and a special dividend for the year of 0.3p per share to take the dividend for the year to 5.8p, which is testament to that commitment.

These dividend increases, which are expected to be fully covered by net rental income, reflect the improving earnings characteristics of the Company's portfolio with recent asset management initiatives and the profitable disposal of vacant properties also increasing occupancy and crystallising rental growth. Our Investment Manager continues to control costs tightly, while the Company's substantially fixed-rate debt profile is keeping borrowing costs below the current market rate. Based on the current forward interest rate curve the Board expects that the ongoing cost of the Company's revolving credit facility will fall, improving earnings further.

The Board's objective remains to continue to grow the dividend at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2024 was GBP411.8m, approximately 93.4p per share:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6 Valuation decrease and depreciation (6.1) (27.1) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.3 1.4 Net loss on property portfolio (5.8) (25.7) EPRA earnings 5.8 25.7 Dividends paid during the year[19] (5.5) (24.2) Costs of aborted acquisitions[20] (0.4) (1.6) NAV at 31 March 2024 93.4 411.8

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -4-

Valuations decreased by GBP27.1m during the year but appear to have now largely stabilised and the Company saw a return to a positive quarterly NAV total return per share in Q4 of 1.6%, and -0.4% for the full year as shown above. A property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report. The movement in NAV also reflects the payment of interim dividends of 5.5p per share during the year, but does not include any provision for the approved dividends totalling 1.675p per share to be paid on 31 May 2024.

Strategy for future growth

On 19 January 2024 the Company announced a potential all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") ("the Merger") but at General Meetings on 27 March 2024 API shareholder support was below the requisite 75% needed to pass, meaning the Merger did not proceed.

Having heeded clear calls from the market regarding the need for consolidation amongst the listed REITs, we worked with our Investment Manager and the API board of directors ("the API Board") to negotiate what we and the Company's advisers believed to be a fair deal for both our and API shareholders. Our proposal was fully aligned with the existing investment strategies of both companies and structured on an adjusted net asset-to-net basis to ensure that the exchange ratio was based upon the latest respective underlying property valuations. Furthermore, it was unanimously recommended by the API Board and allowed both API and our shareholders to benefit from the long-term benefits of being invested in a combined business which brought together two highly complementary portfolios, with a growing and fully covered dividend.

We were therefore disappointed that despite very strong support from Company shareholders, the majority of votes cast by API shareholder being in favour of the resolutions was not enough to meet the 75% threshold required to approve the Merger. In fact, shareholders accounting for just 14% of API's register proved sufficient to prevent the resolutions passing. These votes were, we understand, primarily from institutional investors who believe a 'managed wind-down' of API's portfolio will better protect shareholder value, despite the API Board clearly and publicly opposing this conclusion.

I would like to reiterate the point I made at the time of the transaction, that the Board and our Investment Manager viewed the Merger as an augmentation of, rather than critical to, the strategy that the Company has pursued successfully over the 10 years since it launched in 2014. Instead of gaining a jump in scale via the Merger, the Company will maintain its strategy of incremental growth and, most importantly, continue to offer shareholders an attractive dividend from a highly diversified portfolio, significant rental growth potential, low costs relative to its peers, as well as a strong balance sheet with a low cost of debt.

Custodian Property Income REIT remains committed to growth, despite the thwarted attempt to merge with API. Through the first 10 years of trading the Company has grown, largely organically, but also via corporate acquisitions, with an over six-fold increase in the size of the portfolio from GBP90m of property assets at IPO to GBP589m currently across a portfolio of 155 properties, compared to 40 at launch. This growth has not only improved shareholder liquidity, it has also increased diversification, both mitigating property specific and tenant risk while stabilising earnings.

The Board of Custodian Property Income REIT still believes that there is a strong case for consolidation and we intend to seek opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions, similar to our successful acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM") in 2021.

Borrowings

The Company's net gearing increased from 27.4% LTV at 31 March 2023 to 29.2% during the year. Property disposals since the year end have reduced pro-forma net gearing to 27.9%, drawing the LTV closer to the Company's 25% medium-term target.

The proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities with a fixed rate of interest was 78% at 31 March 2024 (2023: 81%), significantly mitigating interest rate risk for the Company and maintaining the accretive margin between the Company's 4.1% (2023: 3.8%) weighted average cost of debt and property portfolio EPRA topped-up net initial yield[21] ("NIY") of 6.6% (2023: 6.2%).

The Company's debt is summarised in Note 16.

Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee. During the year the fees charged by the Investment Manager were GBP4.0m (2023: GBP4.5m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees, resulting in an ongoing charges ratio excluding direct property expenses of 1.24% (2023: 1.23%), which compares favourably to the peer group.

Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 19.

The Board continues to be pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly its effective communication programme with shareholders, continued successful asset management initiatives and capital improvements to the Company's portfolio, which mitigated decreases in valuations, enhanced the environmental performance and maintained occupancy and income. As a result the Board believes the continued appointment of the Investment Manager is in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

Board

Succession

After nine years as Chairman of the Company David Hunter retired at the annual general meeting ("AGM") on 8 August 2023, in line with the succession plan. David chaired the board from the Company's IPO in 2014. On behalf of my fellow Directors and our shareholders, I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the development of the Company over that period. Following a search process in line with the Company's policy when hiring new board members, I joined the Board on 9 May 2023 and took over from David Hunter as Chairman at the 2023 AGM.

Diversity

The Board is conscious of the importance stakeholders place on diversity and understands a diverse Board brings constructive challenge and fresh perspectives to discussions. The Company follows the AIC Code which recommends:

-- The Board has a combination of skills, experience and knowledge; and

-- Both appointments and succession plans should be based on merit and objective criteria and, within thiscontext, should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths.

Sustainability

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio, which have a direct correlation on a property's ability to generate future income, and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does. Further details of the Company's approach to sustainability can be found in the ESG Committee report.

Investment policy

During the year, the Company amended its Investment Policy, as set out below, to better align with its stated property and growth strategies and to provide more flexibility when considering future acquisitions:

-- Amending its target portfolio characteristics from 'properties with individual values of less than GBP15mat acquisition' to 'smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income returns'. Whilesmaller lot-size properties will continue to dominate the strategy, we believe their characteristics can be foundin a wider range of properties that offer the same enhanced income characteristics, which are not purely defined bylot-size.

-- Clarifying that the Company's growth strategy may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions andcorporate consolidation, such transactions potentially including public and private companies, holding companiesand special purpose vehicles.

General meeting voting

At the Company's AGM on 8 August 2023 resolutions to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company received votes against of 41.6% and 23.7% respectively, which comprised 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders due to a 23% turnout rate. I have since sought feedback from shareholders, which identified that votes against were primarily a result of perceived 'over-boarding' due to Ian's roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Kanabo Group plc, and Elizabeth's roles as Chair of Nichols plc and Non-Executive Director of Dalata Hotel Group plc and McBride plc. These institutional shareholders applied stricter internal voting policies than Institutional Shareholder Services which allow fewer 'mandates' and their voting policies do not acknowledge the generally lower time commitments as Directors of investment companies or companies of a relatively small size. The Nominations Committee is satisfied with Ian and Elizabeth's attendance and responsiveness to the demands of being Directors of the Company. I believe additional roles offer Directors helpful insight and experience which benefits the Boards on which they sit and I do not intend to ask my colleagues to reduce their additional roles.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -5-

The Company's Articles require that at every seventh AGM a Continuation Resolution be proposed but at the 2020 AGM this was not brought to the attention of the Board and, as a result, a Continuation Resolution was not proposed. On 21 November 2023 the Company passed a Special Resolution at a General Meeting ("GM") to release the Company and its directors from an historical obligation to propose a Continuation Vote at the 2020 AGM and ratify this breach of the Company's Articles. The Continuation Resolution in 2020 was overlooked during a period of strong performance by the Company relative to its peers and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders were not pressing for such a resolution at that time and the Board is not aware of any desire for a Continuation Resolution to be considered at this stage either. As a result, the Board did not propose a replacement Continuation Resolution at the GM and the next Continuation Resolution will be proposed per the Articles at the fourteenth AGM of the Company expected to be held in 2027.

Outlook

I am grateful for the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. Custodian Property Income REIT's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure.

While the Company's portfolio is well placed to benefit from any upwards rerating in sector valuations as the economy improves, capturing rental growth to support earnings will continue to be the key focus of the Investment Manager as discussed in its report. In an inflationary environment and with a lack of supply of modern, smaller regional properties we expect to see continued rental growth over the year ahead. Furthermore, where we can provide space that meets the modern environmental standards demanded by both legislation and tenants, we expect to see additional rental growth.

It will be this growth in income that is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian Property Income REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA EPS[22], will continue to underpin shareholder returns.

David MacLellan

Chairman

12 June 2024

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

The year to 31 March 2024 has felt like a turning point in the UK commercial property market. Data shows the industrial and logistics sector, which represents 49% of the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio by value, has shown modest capital value growth and consistent rental growth month on month. While retail and office values have fallen, month on month falls have been at a decreasing rate, with retail moving back into growth in March 2024. This return to growth was led by retail warehousing which comprises 21% of Custodian Property Income REIT's portfolio by value. Data reported by CBRE highlights this slowing of valuation falls, recording all property capital values decreasing by 3.9% in the 12 months to December 2023, but falling by just 0.4% in the three months to March 2024 and only 0.1% in the month of March 2024.

This market data is supported by the performance of the Company's portfolio which recorded a cessation in valuation falls in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. The first green shoots of investor confidence showed in early 2024, rooted in an expectation of falling interest rates and an acknowledgement that, in many sectors of the property market, valuations had adjusted sufficiently to reflect investor sentiment. However, the early part of 2024 witnessed an increase in the five year swap rate, and a hiatus in the improving inflation statistics. These factors may have delayed a recovery, but a recovery is still expected over the next 12 months as inflation settles and interest rate decreases follow.

Core statistics from the Company's portfolio tell a more promising story than investor sentiment might suggest. Over the year to 31 March 2024, on a like-for-like basis, the contractual rental income of the portfolio has grown by 5.6% and the estimated rental value has grown by 3.6%. Occupancy rates have increased from 90.3% to 91.7% by the year end, and post year end have improved still further to c.93%. This points to the strength in occupational markets and a greater level of confidence from tenants than from investors. These positive numbers are set against a portfolio valuation which fell modestly, on a like-for-like basis by 4.0%, but was flat for the final quarter, supporting the suggestion that we may have reached a turning point in sentiment and valuations.

Further support for a recovery comes from a recent report from Acuitus on the commercial auction market, which recorded the busiest first quarter since the previous peak in Q1 2017. Prior cycles' data shows that increased activity in the commercial auction market has been a lead indicator for a general market recovery, by some nine months. The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector, by comparing EPRA topped-up NIY to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 15% (2023: 16%) ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

EPRA topped-up NIY Equivalent yield[23] 31 March 2024 31 March 2024 Sector Industrial 5.4% 6.7% Retail warehouse 8.0% 7.4% Other 7.1% 8.0% Office 7.1% 9.8% High street retail 9.9% 8.1% 6.6% 7.5%

Prevailing property investment approach

Based on our assessment of the current market, our strategy of a regionally focused diversified portfolio, set out below, has proven resilient. We expect to reinvest the proceeds from selective disposals in funding capital expenditure to improve the environmental credentials of the portfolio and to pay down variable rate debt. Over the long-term we intend to focus on:

-- Maintaining weighting to industrial and logistics - assets in this sector still have latent rental growthand strong occupier demand for small/'mid-box' units;

-- Retail warehousing let off low rents which are starting to show rental growth and supply siderestrictions;

-- Selective regional offices with a focus on strong city centre locations instead of out-of-town businessparks;

-- Drive-through expansion involving acquisition and development where rental growth is anticipated;

-- Selective high street retail assets in the country's strongest locations where rents have stabilised andthere is potential for growth; and

-- Refurbishment of existing property, maximising all opportunities to invest in the quality of our assetsand support our ESG goals. Sectoral view

Industrial and logistics

Rental growth remains strongest in the industrial and logistics sector which accounts for the largest share of the Company's rent roll. Lack of supply, and in some urban areas reducing supply, limited development of smaller and 'mid-box' industrial units and construction cost inflation have all combined to focus occupational demand and create low vacancy rates, driving rental growth for new-build regional industrial units and well specified, refurbished space. The industrial sector is also providing the greatest opportunity for solar panels, generally referred to as photovoltaic ("PV") installations, which is not only delivering on our environmental commitments but also growing revenue through the sale of the electricity generated to tenants via a power purchase agreement.

In summary:

-- Occupational demand is robust

-- Limited supply of modern, "low carbon", buildings

-- Latent rental growth potential

-- Target sector for well-priced opportunities

Retail warehouse

Retail warehousing pricing has shown much greater volatility than demonstrated by the leasing market where we are starting to experience some rental growth, particularly in our favoured sub-sectors of food, homewares, DIY and the discounters. Vacancy rates are very low and future rental growth appears affordable for occupiers.

The combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail has kept these assets trading strongly. As the second largest sector in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio, the recovery in market sentiment towards out-of-town retail is positive and vacancy rates remain low.

In summary:

-- Units let off low rents

-- Lower costs of occupation

-- Complementary to online

Offices

In the office sector, a much clearer picture is emerging of how tenants will use and occupy offices in the new world of hybrid working. Occupiers are demanding much higher levels of amenity both from their offices and from their office locations. This favours modern, flexible office space in city centre locations with strong transport links and high environmental credentials. Where this space can be provided there appears to be meaningful rental growth, but conversely office space that cannot meet these criteria risks becoming obsolete and will need to be re-purposed. In our portfolio we have seen strong rental growth in Oxford and central Manchester where we have refurbished offices to meet the new market demand, despite overall valuation decreases from negative market sentiment. Meanwhile, over the past few years, we have been selling out of town, business park offices where rental growth prospects are low, and/or vacancy risks are high.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -6-

While there is talk of 'stranded assets' that are incapable of meeting modern environmental standards, obsolescence in commercial property and particularly in offices is a well understood concept. For many years offices have required regular updating and refurbishment to meet prevailing tenant requirements. The focus on environmental improvements is little different and we believe that the offices in the portfolio will be able to keep up with modern requirements or be profitably re-purposed.

In summary:

-- Occupiers demanding much higher levels of amenity

-- Strong rental growth in key locations

-- Valuation decreases reflect overall negative sentiment

High street retail

We have been a seller of smaller retail units in market towns where we do not forecast rental growth. We continue to see low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand, from both retail and leisure operators, should be supportive of future rental growth.

In summary:

-- Low vacancy rates in prime locations

-- Rents have bottomed out

-- Rental yields are supporting dividends Other

Weighting Weighting by income by income 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Sub-sector of 'Other' sector assets Gym 18% 18% Drive-through 17% 17% Motor trade 17% 16% Pub and restaurant 15% 20% Leisure 13% 13% Other, including day nursery and hotel 13% 8% Trade counter 7% 8% 100% 100%

The additional diversification provided by the 'other' or 'alternative' sector of the commercial property market has long been a differentiator and mitigator of risk for the Company. It continues to be a target sector with opportunities for the development of drive-through units being explored on existing sites and the roll out of public access electric vehicle ("EV") chargers on retail parks adding to the rent roll. Property portfolio balance

Property portfolio summary

2024 2023 Property portfolio value[24] GBP589.1m GBP613.6m Separate tenancies 335 319 EPRA vacancy rate 8.3% 9.7% Assets 155 161 Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of expiry ("WAULT") 4.9 years 5.0 years EPRA topped-up NIY 6.6% 6.2% Weighted average EPC rating C (53) C (58)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company's strategy since IPO has been a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high weighting to the industrial and alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting by Valuation Weighting by income[25] income Valuation 31 March 31 March movement 2024 31 March 2023 31 March GBPm Weighting by value 31 Weighting by value 31 GBPm 2024 GBPm 2023 March 2024 March 2023 Sector Industrial 291.4 40% 295.1 40% 0.4 49% 48% Retail 122.7 23% 131.8 23% (10.2) 21% 21% warehouse Other 78.8 13% 78.6 13% (1.2) 13% 13% Office 63.9 16% 71.7 16% (13.5) 11% 12% High street 32.3 8% 36.4 8% (2.5) 6% 6% retail Total 589.1 100% 613.6 100% (27.0) 100% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian Property Income REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

The Company sold the following properties during the year for an aggregate consideration of GBP18.2m, reflecting an aggregate premium of 12% to 31 March 2023 valuations (shown below):

-- Industrial unit in Milton Keynes for GBP8.0m, GBP1.0m ahead of valuation;

-- Industrial unit in Weybridge for GBP6.0m, GBP0.1m ahead of valuation;

-- Offices on Pride Park, Derby for GBP2.0m, GBP0.6m ahead of valuation;

-- Day nursery in Chesham for GBP0.6m, GBP0.1m below valuation; and

-- High street retail units in Cirencester and Bury St Edmunds for GBP1.6m at valuation.

Since the year end the Company has sold a vacant industrial unit in Warrington for GBP9.0m and a vacant former car showroom in Redhill for GBP2.3m, which had an aggregate year-end value of GBP11.0m.

Asset management

During the year we have remained focused on active asset management, completing 15 rent reviews at an aggregate 23% increase in annual rent from GBP2.8m to GBP3.4m, along with 47 new lettings, lease renewals and lease regears, with rental levels remaining affordable to our occupiers. In aggregate these initiatives increased property capital value by GBP9.5m.

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location have become ever more important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to achieving the Company's challenging goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

The weighted average EPC across the portfolio is following a positive trajectory towards an average B rating (equivalent to a score of between 25 and 50). With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see this as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

Outlook

We remain confident that our ongoing close asset management of the portfolio, which still offers a number of wide-ranging opportunities to add value, will unlock its reversionary potential, enhance cash flow and support consistent returns. Coupled with the strength of the Company's balance sheet, this has enable growth in the dividend and should continue to support our high income return strategy.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

12 June 2024

Financial review

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the year is shown below:

Year ended Year ended Financial summary 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBP000 GBP000 Rental revenue 42,194 40,558 Other income 195 63 Expenses, net tenant recharges and finance costs (16,647) (15,833) EPRA profits 25,742 24,788 Abortive acquisition costs (1,557) - Net loss on investment property and depreciation (25,687) (90,609) Loss before tax (1,502) (65,821) EPRA EPS (p) 5.8 5.6 Dividend cover 100.7% 102.2% OCR excluding direct property costs 1.24% 1.23% Borrowings Net gearing 29.2% 27.4% Weighted average debt maturity 5.3 years 5.9 years Weighted average cost of drawn debt 4.1% 3.8%

Rental revenue increased by 4.0% compared to the year ended 31 March 2023 with contractual passing rent increasing by 2.6% from GBP42.0m to GBP43.1m during the year, driven primarily by occupancy improving from 90.3% to 91.7%.

During the year we deployed GBP19.0m (2023: GBP11.1m) of variable rate debt on property redevelopments and refurbishments, including spend on EV chargers and PV installation. This capital expenditure was primarily incurred on Leeds and Manchester offices and industrial units in Redditch and Ashby-de-la-Zouch. The aggregate estimated rental value ("ERV") of these assets has increased by 21.7% since commencement of these works, which will be reflected in subsequent year earnings when the properties are let.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -7-

Base rate (SONIA) increased from c.4.2% to c.5.2% during the year and, in aggregate, these rising interest rates and deployment of debt increased finance costs on the Company's variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") facility. However, growth in the rent roll more than offset these costs, increasing EPRA earnings per share to 5.8p (2023: 5.6p), facilitating payment of a fully covered 'special' dividend on 31 May 2024. This increase in recurring earnings demonstrates the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio despite significant economic headwinds.

During the year sentiment towards real estate continued to be affected by concerns over high interest rates and the outlook for medium-term earnings, although Q4 showed a flat like-for-like valuation movement following 18 months of previous decreases which offered some optimism. Over the entire year, however, this overall sentiment resulted in a GBP27.0m valuation decrease (2023: GBP95.0m decrease) and an associated loss before tax of GBP1.5m (2023: GBP65.8m loss).

Dividends

The Company paid dividends totalling 5.5p per share during the year (GBP24.2m) comprising a fourth interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 March 2023 of 1.375p, and three quarterly interim dividends of 1.375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2024.

On 31 May 2024 the Company paid a fourth quarterly interim dividend per share of 1.375p for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 and a special dividend of 0.3p per share relating to the year, totalling GBP7.4m. Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2024 of 5.8p (2023: 5.5p) were 100.7% (2023: 102.2%) covered by EPRA earnings of GBP25.7m (2023: GBP24.8m), as calculated in Note 22.

Debt financing

The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. The Company's net gearing increased from 27.4% LTV last year to 29.2% at the year end primarily due to GBP27.0m of valuation decreases and GBP19.0m of deployment on capital expenditure.

On 10 November 2023 the Company agreed an extension to the RCF with Lloyds Banking Group plc ("Lloyds") for a term of three years, with options to extend the term by a further year on each of the first and second anniversaries of the renewal. The RCF includes an 'accordion' option with the facility limit initially set at GBP50m, which can be increased up to GBP75m subject to Lloyds' agreement. The headline rates of annual interest now include a LIBOR transition fee previously applied separately, increasing by 12bps to between 1.62% and 1.92% above SONIA, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio. As a result there is no change to the aggregate margin from the renewal.

At the year end the Company had the following facilities available:

-- A GBP50m RCF with Lloyds with interest of between 1.62% and 1.92% above SONIA, determined by reference tothe prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets, and expiring on 10 November 2026 (with extensionoptions to 2028). The facility limit can be increased to GBP75m with Lloyds' approval;

-- A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, with fixedannual interest of 3.935%;

-- A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and

-- A GBP75m term loan facility with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising:

-- A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%;

-- A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%; and

-- A GBP25m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 4.10%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and the following covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is either 45% or 50%, with an overarching covenant on theCompany's property portfolio of a maximum of either 35% or 40% LTV; and

-- Historical interest cover, requiring net rental income from each discrete security pool, over thepreceding three months, to exceed either 200% or 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

At the year end the Company had GBP105.3m (18% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on the individual loans.

The weighted average cost of the Company's drawn debt facilities at 31 March 2023 was 4.1% (2023: 3.8%), with a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years (2023: 5.9 years). At 31 March 2024 the Company had GBP39.0m (2023: GBP33.5m) drawn under its Lloyds RCF, meaning 78% (2023: 81%) of the Company's drawn debt facilities were at fixed rates of interest.

This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates long-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio.

The current SONIA forward curve indicates an expectation of decreasing interest rates over the next four years which would boost earnings.

Key performance indicators

The Board reviews the Company's quarterly performance against a number of key financial and non-financial measures:

-- EPS and EPRA EPS - reflect the Company's ability to generate recurring earnings from the propertyportfolio which underpin dividends;

-- Dividends per share and dividend cover - to provide an attractive level of income to shareholders, fullycovered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction with detailed financialforecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are maintainable;

-- Target dividend per share - an expectation of the Company's ability to deliver an income stream toshareholders for the forthcoming year;

-- NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends payable toshareholders. The Board assesses NAV per share total return over various time periods and compares the Company'sreturns to those of its peer group of listed, closed-ended property investment funds;

-- Share price total return - reflects the movement in share price and dividends payable to shareholders,giving returns that were available to shareholders during the year;

-- NAV/NTA per share, share price and market capitalisation - reflect various measures of shareholder valueat a point in time;

-- Net gearing - measures the Company's borrowings as a proportion of its investment property, balancing theadditional returns available from utilising debt with the need to effectively manage risk;

-- Weighted average cost of debt - measures the cost of the Company's borrowings based on amounts drawn andbase rate at the year end;

-- OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the Board's ability to operate theCompany efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; and

-- Weighted average EPC rating - measures the overall environmental performance of the Company's propertyportfolio.

The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report.

EPRA performance measures

EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, which are APMs, have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures.

2024 2023 EPRA EPS (p) 5.8 5.6 EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") and Net Reinstatement Value ("NRV") per share (p) 93.4 99.3 EPRA Net Disposal Value ("NDV") per share (p) 97.3 101.0 EPRA NIY 6.3% 5.8% EPRA 'topped-up' NIY 6.6% 6.2% EPRA vacancy rate 8.3% 9.7% EPRA cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) 22.0% 23.3% EPRA cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) 17.7% 18.7% EPRA LTV 29.6% 27.3% EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 17.0 63.7 EPRA like-for-like annual rent (GBPm) 41.0 36.6

-- EPRA EPS - a key measure of the Company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent towhich current dividend payments are supported by earnings

-- EPRA NAV per share metrics - make adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to providestakeholders with information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment company,under different scenarios. EPRA NTA - assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certainlevels of unavoidable deferred tax. EPRA NDV - includes an adjustment for the fair value of fixed rate debt.

-- EPRA NIY and 'topped-up' NIY - alternative measures of property portfolio valuation based on cash passingrents at the reporting date and once lease incentive periods have expired, net of vacant property operating costs

-- EPRA vacancy rate - ERV of vacant space as a percentage of the ERV of the whole property portfolio andoffers insight into the additional rent generating capacity of the portfolio.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -8-

-- EPRA cost ratios - alternative measures of ongoing charges based on expenses, excluding operatingexpenses of rental property recharged to tenants, but including increases in the doubtful debt provision, comparedto gross rental income

-- EPRA LTV - a measure of gearing including all payables and receivables

-- EPRA capital expenditure - capital expenditure incurred on the Company's property portfolio during theyear

-- EPRA like-for-like rental growth - a measure of passing rent of the property portfolio, excludingacquisitions and disposals

-- EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations - environmental performance measures focusing onemissions and resource consumption which create transparency to potential investors by enabling a comparisonagainst peers and set a direction towards improving the integration of ESG into the management of the Company'sproperty portfolio.

Outlook

The Company's business model has remained resilient during the year and we have further mitigated against refinancing risk by renewing the Company's RCF. We have a scalable cost structure and flexible capital structure to be on the front foot when opportunities present themselves to raise new equity and exploit acquisition opportunities.

Ed Moore

Finance Director

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

12 June 2024

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. During the year the Board has performed a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company through a periodic review of its risk register. The Company's risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. At least annually, the Board undertakes a risk review, with the assistance of the Audit and Risk Committee, to assess the effectiveness of the Investment Manager's risk management and internal control systems. During this review, no significant failings or weaknesses were identified in respect of risk management, internal control and related financial and business reporting. Further information on the risk governance and risk management processes are included in the Internal control and risk management section of the Governance report.

The Company holds a portfolio of high quality property let predominantly to institutional grade tenants and is primarily financed by fixed rate debt. It does not undertake speculative development.

There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the forthcoming financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Directors have assessed the risks facing the Company, including risks that would threaten the business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The table below outlines the principal risks identified, but does not purport to be exhaustive as there may be additional risks that materialise over time that the Company has not yet identified or has deemed not likely to have a potentially material adverse effect on the business.

Risk on business Likelihood and impact Overall change in Mitigating factors Appetite risk from last year Loss of revenue -- Diverse -- Tenant property portfolio default due to a covering all key cessation or sectors and curtailment of geographical areas trade -- An -- The Company increasing number has 335 individual of tenants tenancies with the exercising largest tenant contractual breaks accounting for 3.6% of or not renewing at the rent roll lease expiry -- Investment policy limits the -- Enforced Company's rent roll to reduction in Likelihood: Moderate no more than 10% from a contractual rents single tenant and 50% through a CVA or from a single sector legislative The Board relies on changes Impact: High -- Primarily the Investment -- Property institutional grade Manager's processes environmental No change tenants regarding due performance -- Focused on diligence on insufficient to Loss of revenue has an established business acquisitions and attract tenants or immediate impact on locations for lettings. A degree of maintain rents earnings and dividend Discussed further in investment tenant covenant risk capacity. There is also the Investment -- Active and short WAULTs are -- an increased risk of Manager's report management of lease accepted due to the Decreases in ERVs breaching interest cover expiry profile nature of the resulting in covenants on borrowings considered in forming business decreases in detailed in Note 16, acquisition and passing rent to which could ultimately disposal decisions secure long-term lead to default. occupancy -- Building -- Expiries specifications or breaks typically not tailored concentrated in a to one user specific year -- Strong tenant relationships -- Unable -- Significant to re-let void focus and pro-active units investment in -- Low UK asset-by-asset economic growth environmental impacting the performance to maintain occupational or improve rental property market levels Decreases in property portfolio valuation -- Occupational demand has been -- Reduced resilient during the property market year despite economic sentiment and headwinds investor demand -- Active affecting market property portfolio pricing diversification between -- office, industrial Decreases in Likelihood: Moderate (distribution, sector-specific manufacturing and ERVs Decreased - the rate warehousing), retail There is no certainty -- Loss of of valuation warehousing, high that contractual Impact: Moderate decreases has fallen street retail and other revenue during the year due property values will -- Tenants to stabilising UK -- Investment be realised. exercising economic outlook, policy limits the contractual breaks Significant valuation and the potential Company's property This is an inherent or not renewing at decreases increase the for interest rate portfolio to no more risk of property lease expiry risk of non-compliance decreases following than 50% in any investment. with LTV covenants on improving inflation specific sector or -- Change borrowings, detailed in figures geographical region The Investment in demand for Note 16, which could Manager aims to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -9-

space ultimately lead to -- Smaller minimise this risk -- Property default. The Company's lot-size business model through its asset environmental sensitivity to valuation Discussed further in limits exposure to selection performance decreases is considered the Chairman's individual asset values insufficient to in Going concern and statement and and active asset attract tenants longer-term viability Investment Manager's -- High quality management below report assets in good initiatives. -- locations should remain Properties popular with investors concentrated in a specific -- Significant geographical focus on asset-by-asset location or sector ESG performance and pro-actively investing -- Lack of in environmental transactional performance to maintain evidence or improve demand Likelihood: Moderate -- The Company Financial has three lenders -- Reduced -- The Company's availability or Impact: High weighted average The Board and increased cost of maturity on its debt is Investment Manager arranging or c. six years focus servicing debt -- Target net Increases in interest gearing of 25% LTV on on having funding in -- Breach rates in the short-term property portfolio place to take of financial and reduce earnings and advantage of non-financial dividend capacity to the -- 78% of drawn opportunities as they borrowing extent the Company has No change debt facilities at the arise. covenants drawn balances on its year end at a fixed -- variable rate RCF. Lack rate of interest The Board's aim is to Significant of availability of minimise this risk to increases in financing would have a -- Significant the extent possible interest rates significant impact on unencumbered properties through arranging property strategy if available to cure any longer-term -- properties needed to be potential breaches of facilities. Refinancing risk sold to repay loans. LTV covenants from upcoming -- Ongoing expiries monitoring and management of the forecast liquidity and covenant position -- Ongoing Likelihood: Low review of performance by independent Board of Operational Directors -- Outsourced -- Impact: High internal audit function Inadequate reporting directly to performance, the Audit and Risk The Board relies on controls or Committee the Investment systems operated Increased risk of -- External Manager's processes. by the Investment sub-optimal returns No change depositary with Its appetite for such Manager impacting earnings and responsibility for -- dividend capacity, safeguarding assets and risk is low Over-reliance on ineffective risk or performing cash key investment threat management or monitoring manager personnel decisions made on -- The inaccurate information. Investment Management Agreement contain key Inability to retain or personnel provisions recruit staff of an designed to mitigate appropriate calibre the potential impact of key individuals leaving Regulatory and legal -- Strong -- Adverse compliance culture impact of new or revised -- External legislation or professional advisers regulations, or by Likelihood: Low are engaged to review changes in the and advise upon control interpretation or environment, ensure enforcement of regulatory compliance existing Impact: High and advise on the government policy, impact of changes laws and regulations -- Business The Board has no Reputational damage could No change model and culture appetite for -- impact demand for shares. embraces FCA principles non-compliance Non-compliance Earnings and dividend with the REIT capacity would decrease -- REIT regime regime[26] or with penalties/fines for compliance is changes to the non-compliance or through considered by the Board Company's tax an increased tax charge in assessing the status Company's financial -- Remedial costs or claims position and setting Properties aren't could be substantial dividends and by the compliant with Investment Manager in prevailing fire making operational safety legislation decisions -- Fire safety policy goes over and above minimum requirements -- Data is regularly backed up and replicated and the Business interruption Investment Manager's IT systems are protected -- Likelihood: Moderate by anti-virus software Cyber-attack and firewalls that are results in the regularly updated Investment Manager being unable to Impact: High -- Fire use its IT systems protection and access/ and/or losing data security procedures are The Board relies on in place at all of the the Investment

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -10-

-- Reputational damage from No change Company's managed Manager's processes. Terrorism or not being able to properties It has no appetite pandemics communicate with -- Comprehensive for such risk interrupt the shareholders on a timely property damage and Company's and accurate basis. Loss business interruption operations through of earnings and dividend insurance is held, impact on either capacity if contractual including three years' the Investment rents not invoiced. Fines lost rent and terrorism Manager or the and penalties from Company's assets non-compliance with -- At least or tenants reporting requirements. annually, a fire risk assessment and health and safety inspection is performed for each property in the Company's managed portfolio -- The Company has engaged specialist ESG environmental consultants to advise -- Failure the Board on compliance to appropriately with requirements and manage the adopting best practice environmental where possible performance of the -- The Company property has a published ESG portfolio, policy which seeks to resulting in it improve energy not meeting the efficiency and reduce required standards emissions of environmental -- The ESG legislation and Committee ensures making properties Likelihood: Moderate compliance with unlettable or environmental unsellable requirements, the ESG -- ESG policy and policies and Impact: Moderate environmental KPIs targets being insufficient to No change -- At a property The Board has a low meet the required level an environmental tolerance for standards of Risk of reputational assessment is non-compliance with stakeholders damage, suboptimal undertaken which risks that adversely returns for shareholders, Discussed further in influences decisions impact reputation, -- decreased asset the ESG Committee regarding acquisitions, stakeholder sentiment Non-compliance liquidity, reduced access report refurbishments and and asset liquidity. with environmental to debt and capital asset management reporting markets and poor initiatives requirements relationships with -- Upgrading stakeholders power supplies where -- availability permits Insufficient electricity supply -- All to maintain tenant investments are requirements for scrutinised by the clean energy due Investment Manager's to inadequate Investment Committee. infrastructure Investment Committee reports include a -- dedicated ESG Unsuccessful rationale. Carbon investment in new reducing technology is technology a key part of the carbon-reduction strategy but is not invested in speculatively and only established products are considered. -- Comprehensive Acquisitions due diligence is undertaken in -- Likelihood: Low conjunction with Unidentified professional advisers liabilities and the provision of The Board accepts associated with No change insured warranties and risk with such the acquisition of Impact: Moderate indemnities are sought transactions with the new properties from vendors where mitigations opposite (whether acquired appropriate used to manage risk directly or via a -- Acquired where possible corporate Decrease in NAV and loss companies' trade and structure) of shareholder value assets are hived-up into Custodian Property Income REIT plc and the acquired entities are subsequently liquidated

Emerging risks

No emerging risks have been added to the Company's risk register during the year, albeit the impact of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza add to uncertainty over the global macroeconomic outlook.

Going concern and longer-term viability

The Board assesses the Company's prospects over the long-term, taking into account rental growth expectations, climate related risks, longer-term debt strategy, expectations around capital investment in the portfolio and the UK's long-term economic outlook. At quarterly Board meetings, the Board reviews summaries of the Company's liquidity position and compliance with loan covenants, as well as forecast financial performance and cash flows.

Forecast

The Investment Manager maintains a detailed forecast model projecting the financial performance of the Company over a period of three years, which provides a reasonable level of accuracy regarding projected lease renewals, asset-by-asset capital expenditure, property acquisitions and disposals, rental growth, interest rate changes, cost inflation and refinancing of the Company's debt facilities ahead of expiry. The detailed forecast model allows robust sensitivity analysis to be conducted and over the three year forecast period included the following assumptions:

-- A 1% annual loss of contractual revenue through CVA or tenant default;

-- No changes to the demand for leasing the Company's assets going forwards, maintaining the prevailingoccupancy rate;

-- No portfolio valuation movements;

-- Completing a programme of asset disposals;

-- Rental growth, captured at lease expiry, based on current ERVs adjusted for consensus forecast changes;

-- The Company's capital expenditure programme to invest in its existing assets continues as expected; and

-- Interest rates follow the prevailing forward curve.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -11-

The Directors have assessed the Company's prospects and longer-term viability over this three-year period in accordance with Provision 36 of the AIC Code, and the Company's prospects as a going concern over a period of 12 months from the date of approval of the Annual Report, using the same forecast model and assessing the risks against each of these assumptions.

The Directors note that the Company has performed strongly during the year despite economic headwinds and valuation decreases, with like-for-like rents and occupancy increasing over the last 12 months.

Sensitivities

Sensitivity analysis involves flexing key assumptions, taking into account the principal risks and uncertainties and emerging risks detailed in the Strategic Report, and assessing their impact on the following areas:

Covenant compliance

The Company operates the loan facilities summarised in Note 16. At 31 March 2024 the Company had sufficient headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level with:

-- Net gearing of 29.2% compared to a maximum LTV covenant of 35% on its Aviva facilities and 40% on itsLloyds and SWIP facilities, with GBP105.3m (18% of the property portfolio) unencumbered by the Company's borrowings;and

-- 63% minimum headroom on interest cover covenants for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Over the one and three year assessment periods the Company's forecast model projects a small increase in net gearing and an increase in headroom on interest cover covenants. Reverse stress testing has been undertaken to understand what circumstances would result in potential breaches of financial covenants over these periods. While the assumptions applied in these scenarios are possible, they do not represent the Board's view of the likely outturn, but the results help inform the Directors' assessment of the viability of the Company. The testing indicated that:

-- The rate of loss of contractual rent on the borrowing facility with least headroom would need todeteriorate by 10% (for the going concern assessment period) to breach its interest cover covenant from the levelsincluded in the Company's prudent base case forecasts, assuming no unencumbered properties were charged. This loanexpires in August 2025 and for the remainder of the longer-term viability assessment period contractual rent onproperties secured under the loan with next least headroom would need to deteriorate by 22% to breach its interestcover covenant, assuming no unencumbered properties were charged; or

-- At a portfolio level, property valuations would have to decrease by 17% from the 31 March 2024 positionto risk breaching the overall 35% LTV covenant for both assessment periods. Note 10 details the expected movementsin the valuation of investment properties if the equivalent yield at 31 March 2024 is increased or decreased by0.25% and if the estimated rental value is increased or decreased by 5.0%, which the Board believes are reasonablesensitivities to apply given historical changes.

The Board notes that the February 2024 IPF Forecasts for UK Commercial Property Investment survey suggests an average 2.0% increase in rents during 2024 with capital value increases of 0.8%. The Board believes that the valuation of the Company's property portfolio will prove resilient due to its higher weighting to industrial assets and overall diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising over 150 assets and over 300 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors.

Liquidity

At 31 March 2024 the Company had:

-- GBP7.2m of unrestricted cash and GBP11.0m undrawn RCF (can be increased to GBP36.0m with Lloyds' consent), withgross borrowings of GBP179.0m resulting in low net gearing of 29.2%, with no short-term refinancing risk and aweighted average debt facility maturity of 5.3 years; and

-- An annual contractual rent roll of GBP43.1m, with interest costs on drawn loan facilities of only c. GBP7.4mper annum.

The Company's forecast model projects it will have sufficient cash and undrawn facilities to settle its target dividends and its expense and interest liabilities over the one and three year assessment periods.

As detailed in Note 16, the Company's GBP20m loan with SWIP expires in August 2025. The Board anticipates lender support in agreeing a refinancing, and would seek to utilise the undrawn RCF to repay the loan on expiry in the unlikely event of lender support being withdrawn.

Results of the assessments

Based on the prudent assumptions within the Company's forecasts regarding the factors set out above, the Directors expect that over the one-year and three-year periods of their assessment:

-- The Company has surplus cash to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due;

-- Borrowing covenants are complied with; and

-- REIT tests are complied with. Section 172 statement and stakeholder relationships

The Directors consider that in conducting the business of the Company over the course of the year they have complied with Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") by fulfilling their duty to promote the success of the Company and act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole.

Issues, factors and stakeholders

The Board has direct engagement with the Company's shareholders and seeks a rounded and balanced understanding of the broader impact of its decisions through regular engagement with its stakeholder groups (detailed below) to understand their views, typically through feedback from the Investment Manager and the Company's broker, which is regularly communicated to the Board via quarterly meetings. Stakeholder engagement also ensures the Board is kept aware of any significant changes in the market, including the identification of emerging trends and risks, which in turn can be factored into its strategy discussions.

Management of the Company's day-to-day operations has been delegated to the Investment Manager, Custodian Capital Limited, and the Company has no employees. This externally managed structure allows the Board and the Investment Manager to have due regard to the impact of decisions on the following matters specified in Section 172 (1) of the Act:

Section 172(1) factor Approach taken The business model and strategy of the Company is set out within the Strategic Report. Any deviation from or amendment to that strategy is subject to Board and, if necessary, shareholder approval. The Company's Management Engagement Committee ensures that the Investment Manager is operating within the scope of the Company's investment objectives. At least annually, the Board considers a budget for the delivery of its strategic objectives based on a three year forecast model. The Investment Manager reports non-financial and financial key performance indicators to the Board, set out in detail in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report, at least quarterly which are used to assess the outcome of decisions made. Likely consequences of any decision in the long-term The Board's commitment to keeping in mind the long-term consequences of its decisions underlies its focus on risk, including risks to the long-term success of the business. The investment strategy of the Company is focused on medium to long-term returns and minimising the Company's impact on communities and the environment and as such the long-term is firmly within the sights of the Board when all material decisions are made. The board gains an understanding of the views of the Company's key stakeholders from the Investment Manager, broker, distribution agents and Management Engagement Committee, and considers those stakeholders' interests and views in board discussions and long-term decision-making. The Company has no employees as a result of its external management structure, but the Directors have regard to the interests of the individuals responsible for delivery of the property management and administration services to the Company to the extent that they are The interests of the able to. Company's employees The Company's Nominations Committee is responsible for applying the diversity policy set out in the Nominations Committee Report to Board recruitment. Business relationships with suppliers, tenants and other counterparties are managed by the Investment Manager. Suppliers and other counterparties are typically professional firms such as lenders, property agents and other property professionals, accounting firms and legal firms and tenants with which the Investment Manager often has a longstanding relationship. Where material counterparties are new to the business, checks, including anti money laundering checks where appropriate, are conducted prior to transacting any business to ensure that no The need to foster the reputational or legal issues would arise from engaging with that counterparty. The Company Company's business also periodically reviews the compliance of all material counterparties with relevant laws and relationships with regulations such as the Modern Slavery Act 2015. The Company pays suppliers in accordance suppliers, customers and with pre-agreed terms. The Management Engagement Committee engages directly with the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -12-

others Company's key service providers providing a direct line of communication for receiving feedback and resolving issues. Because the Investment Manager directly invoices most tenants and collects rent without using managing agents, it has open lines of communication with tenants and can understand and resolve any issues promptly. The Board recognises the importance of supporting local communities where the Company's assets are located and seeks to invest in properties which will be fit for future purpose and which align with ESG targets. The Company also seeks to benefit local communities by creating social value through employment, viewing its properties as a key part of the fabric of the local economy. The impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment The Board takes overall responsibility for the Company's impact on the community and the environment and its ESG policies are set out in the ESG report. The Company's approach to preventing bribery, money laundering, slavery and human trafficking is disclosed in the Governance report. The Board believes that the ability of the Company to conduct its investment business and The desirability of the finance its activities depends in part on the reputation of the Board and Investment Manager's Company maintaining a team. The risk of falling short of the high standards expected and thereby risking its reputation for high business reputation is included in the Board's review of the Company's risk register, which is standards of business conducted periodically. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are set out conduct in that section of the Strategic report. The Company's requirements for a high standard of conduct and business ethics are set out in the Governance report. The Company's shareholders are a very important stakeholder group. The Board oversees the Investment Manager's investor relations programme which involves the Investment Manager engaging routinely with the Company's shareholders. The programme is managed by the Company's broker and distribution agents and the Board receives prompt feedback from both the Investment Manager and broker on the outcomes of meetings and presentations. The Board and Investment Manager aim to be open with shareholders and available to them, subject to compliance with relevant securities laws. The Chairman of the Company and other Non-Executive Directors make The need to act fairly themselves available for meetings as appropriate and attend the Company's AGM. as between members of the Company The investor relations programme is designed to promote formal engagement with investors and is typically conducted after each half-yearly results announcement. The Investment Manager also engages with existing investors who may request meetings and with potential new investors on an ad hoc basis throughout the year, including where prompted by Company announcements. Shareholder presentations are made available on the Company's website. The Company has a single class of share in issue with all members of the Company having equal rights.

Methods used by the Board

The main methods used by the Directors to perform their duties include:

-- Board Strategy meetings are held typically twice annually to review all aspects of the Company's businessmodel and strategy and assess the long-term success of the Company and its impact on key stakeholders;

-- The Management Engagement Committee assesses the Company's engagements with its key service providers. The Investment Manager reports on their performance to the Committee which in turn reports key issues to the Board.The responsibilities of the Management Engagement Committee are detailed in the Management Engagement Committeereport;

-- The Board is ultimately responsible for the Company's ESG activities set out in the ESG Committee report,which it believes are a key part of benefitting the local communities where the Company's assets are located;

-- The Board's risk management procedures set out in the Governance report identify the potentialconsequences of decisions in the short, medium and long-term so that mitigation plans can be put in place toprevent, reduce or eliminate risks to the Company and wider stakeholders;

-- The Board sets the Company's purpose, values and strategy, detailed in the Business model and strategysection of the Strategic report, and the Investment Manager ensures they align with its culture;

-- The Board carries out direct shareholder engagement via the AGM and Directors attend shareholder meetingson an ad hoc basis;

-- External assurance is received through internal and external audits and reports from brokers andadvisers;

-- Specific training for existing Directors and induction for new Directors as set out in the Governancereport; and

-- Ad hoc meetings to consider corporate acquisition opportunities.

Principal decisions in the year

The Board has delegated operational functions to the Investment Manager and other key service providers. In particular, responsibility for management of the Company's property portfolio has been delegated to the Investment Manager. The Board retains responsibility for reviewing the engagement of the Investment Manager and exercising overall control of the Company, reserving certain key matters as set out in the Governance report. The principal non-routine decisions taken by the Board during the year, and its rationale on how the decision was made, were:

Decision How decision was made The Company undertook a significant amount of property, legal, financial and tax due diligence work on API and the Company's advisors modelled various scenarios for the combined entity to understand the projected short and medium-term impact of the Merger on the combined portfolio and Recommending an all-share merger with API its earnings. The Board held meetings at least weekly to understand progress and any issues arising to remain in position to make decisions regarding the Merger as they arose. The key challenges faced by the Board focused on ensuring forecasts and potential risks were accurately identified to ensure the transaction was in the best long-term interests of all stakeholders by increasing earnings within the Company's stated investment policy. The amendments made during the year clarified the existing strategy and Amending the Company's Investment Policy were considered necessary to ensure the policy did not inhibit the Investment Manager seeking growth in the most beneficial way for shareholders. Setting target dividends at 6.0pps for the In line with the Board's dividend policy of paying a high, fully covered year ending 31 March 2025 and paying a level of dividend which maximises shareholder returns without negatively special dividend of 0.3pps for the year. influencing property strategy. Renewing the RCF, originally expiring in To mitigate refinancing risk, secure the existing competitive margin for September 2024, and increasing total funds a further two years. The increase in total funds available provides available under the facility from GBP50m to flexibility over the medium-term for the Company's property strategy to GBP75m, subject to lender approval, for a term invest in its current buildings and, minimise cash drag for larger equity of three years with an option to extend the or debt issuance. term by a further two years. Appointing a new Director as detailed in the The Board believes David MacLellan brings a wealth of experience and Chairman's statement. skills including leadership, financial and investment company expertise, and governance, which will benefit shareholders.

Due to the nature of these decisions, a variety of stakeholders had to be factored into the Board's discussions. Each decision was announced at the time, so that all stakeholders were aware of the decisions.

Stakeholders

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -13-

The Board recognises the importance of stakeholder engagement to deliver its strategic objectives and believes its stakeholders are vital to the continued success of the Company. The Board is mindful of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions. Regular engagement with stakeholders is fundamental to understanding their views. The below section highlights how the Company engages with its key stakeholders, why they are important and the impact they have on the Company and therefore its long-term success, which the Board believes helps demonstrate the successful discharge of its duties under s172(1) of the Act. The Board assesses the effectiveness of stakeholder engagement through discussion with the Investment Manager and the Company's broker.

Stakeholder Stakeholder interests Stakeholder engagement -- Regular dialogue through rent collection process -- High quality assets -- Review published data, Tenants -- Profitability such as accounts, trading updates and analysts' reports The Investment Manager understands the businesses -- Efficient -- Ensured buildings occupying the Company's assets and seeks to create operations comply with safety regulations long-term partnerships and understand their needs to -- Knowledgeable and insurance requirements deliver fit for purpose real estate and develop and committed landlord asset management opportunities to underpin long-term -- Most tenants contacted maintainable income growth and maximise occupier -- Flexibility to to request environmental satisfaction adapt to the changing UK performance data and offer an commercial landscape engagement programme on their premises' environmental -- Buildings with performance strong environmental -- Occupancy has remained credentials above 90% during the year -- Long-term viability of the Company -- Board and Committee The Investment Manager and its employees -- Long-term meetings relationship with the -- Face-to-face and As an externally managed fund the Company's key Company video-conference meetings with service provider is the Investment Manager and its -- Well-being of the Chairman and other Board employees are a key stakeholder. The Investment the Investment Manager's Directors Manager's culture aligns with that of the Company employees -- Quarterly KPI reporting and its long-standing reputation of operating in the -- Being able to to the Board smaller lot-size market is key when representing the attract and retain -- Board evaluation, Company high-calibre staff including feedback from key Investment Manager personnel -- Maintaining a positive and transparent -- Ad hoc meetings and relationship with the calls Board -- Collaborative -- Board and Committee Suppliers and transparent working meetings relationships -- One-to-one meetings A collaborative relationship with our suppliers, -- Responsive including those to whom key services are outsourced, communication -- Annual review of key ensures that we receive high quality services to -- Being able to service provider engagements by help deliver strategic and investment objectives deliver service level the Management Engagement agreements Committee, which includes appropriateness of internal policies and payment practices -- Maintainable -- Annual and half year growth presentations -- Attractive -- AGM level of income returns -- Market announcements Shareholders and corporate website -- Strong -- Regular investor Building a strong investor base through clear and Corporate Governance and feedback received from the transparent communication is vital to building a environmental Company's broker, distribution successful business and generating long-term growth credentials agents and PR adviser as well as -- Transparent seeking feedback from reporting framework face-to-face meetings -- On-going dialogue with analysts -- Stable cash flows -- Stronger covenants Lenders -- Being able to meet interest payments Our lenders play an important role in our business. The Investment Manager maintains close and -- Maintaining -- Regular covenant supportive relationships with this group of agreed gearing ratios reporting long-term stakeholders, characterised by openness, -- Regular catch-up calls transparency and mutual understanding -- Regular financial reporting -- Proactive notification of issues or changes -- Openness and transparency -- Proactive compliance with new Government, local authorities and communities legislation -- Proactive As a responsible corporate citizen the Company is engagement committed to engaging constructively with central -- Support for -- Engagement with local and local government and ensuring we support the local economic and authorities where we operate wider community environmental plans and strategies -- Two way dialogue with -- Playing its regulators and HMRC part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business Approval of Strategic report

The Strategic report, (incorporating the Business model and strategy, Chairman's statement, Investment Manager's report, Financial report, Principal risks and uncertainties and Section 172 statement and stakeholder relationships) was approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:

David MacLellan

Chairman

12 June 2024

Board of Directors and Investment Manager personnel

The Board comprises six non-executive directors. A short biography of each director is set out below:

David MacLellan - Independent Chairman

David was appointed to the Board on 9 May 2023 and took over the Chairman role on 8 August 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -14-

He has over 35 years' experience in private equity and fund management and an established track record as Chairman and Non-Executive director of public and private companies. During his executive career David was an Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc following its purchase of Murray Johnstone Limited ("MJ") in 2000. At the time of the purchase he was Group Managing Director of MJ, a Glasgow based fund manager managing inter alia closed and open ended funds, having joined MJ's venture capital team in 1984. Prior to joining MJ he qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Arthur Young McLelland Moores (now EY).

David is currently Chairman and Managing Partner of RJD Partners, a private equity business; Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, a closed-ended equity investment fund; Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of J&J Denholm Limited, a family owned business involved in shipping, logistics, seafoods and industrial services; and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Aquila Renewables plc, an investment trust.

David is former Chairman and Senior Independent Director ("SID") of John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 investment company, former Chairman of Stone Technologies Limited, former Chairman of Havelock Europa plc and former Non-Executive Director of Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 plc. He was also Chairman of Britannic UK Income Fund for 12 years until 2013 as well as a director of a number of private equity backed businesses.

David's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Elizabeth McMeikan - Senior Independent Director

Elizabeth's substantive career was with Tesco plc, where she was a Stores Board Director before embarking on a non-executive career in 2005.

Elizabeth is currently Chair of Nichols plc, the AIM listed diversified soft drinks group. She is Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at both Dalata Hotel Group plc, the largest hotel group in Ireland, and at McBride plc, Europe's leading manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene products. She is also Non-Executive Director of Fresca Group Limited, a fruit and vegetable grower and importer.

Previously Elizabeth was SID and Remuneration Committee Chair at both The Unite Group plc and at Flybe plc, SID at J D Wetherspoon plc and Chair of Moat Homes Limited.

Elizabeth's other roles are not considered to impact her ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

Hazel Adam - Independent Director

Hazel was an investment analyst with Scottish Life until 1996 and then joined Standard Life Investments. As a fund manager she specialised in UK and then Emerging Market equities. In 2005 Hazel joined Goldman Sachs International as an executive director on the new markets equity sales desk before moving to HSBC in 2012, holding a similar equity sales role until 2016.

Hazel was an independent non-executive director of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited until June 2023 and holds the CFA Level 4 certificate in ESG Investing and the Financial Times Non-Executive Directors Diploma.

Chris Ireland FRICS - Independent Director

Chris joined international property consultancy King Sturge in 1979 as a graduate and has worked his whole career across the UK investment property market. He ran the investment teams at King Sturge before becoming Joint Managing Partner and subsequently Joint Senior Partner prior to its merger with JLL in 2011.

Chris was Chief Executive Officer of JLL UK between 2016 and 2021 and subsequently its Chair from 2021 until retiring in March 2023. Chris is committed to leading the property sector on sustainability and supporting the debate around the climate emergency.

Chris is a former Chair of the Investment Property Forum and is a Non-Executive Director of Le Masurier, a Jersey based family trust with assets across the UK, Germany and Jersey. Chris is also a keen supporter of the UK homelessness charity Crisis.

Chris' other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Malcolm Cooper FCCA FCT - Independent Director

Malcolm is a qualified accountant and an experienced FTSE 250 company Audit Committee Chair with an extensive background in corporate finance and a wide experience in infrastructure and property.

Malcolm worked with Arthur Andersen and British Gas/BG Group/Lattice before spending 15 years with National Grid with roles including Managing Director of National Grid Property and Global Tax and Treasury Director, and culminated in the successful sale of a majority stake in National Grid's gas distribution business, now known as Cadent Gas.

Malcolm is currently a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group plc, a FTSE 250 UK construction and regeneration business, Chairing its Audit and Responsible Business Committees. He is also Senior Independent Director and Credit Committee Chair of MORhomes plc, Non-Executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chair and Audit Committee Chair at Southern Water Services Limited and Non-Executive Director and Audit and Risk Committee Chair at Local Pensions Partnership Investment. Malcolm was recently appointed as President of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Malcolm was previously Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair at CLS Holdings plc, a Non-Executive Director of St William Homes LLP and a member of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Authority Advisory Panel.

Malcolm's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Ian Mattioli MBE - Director

Ian is CEO of Mattioli Woods with over 35 years' experience in financial services, wealth management and property businesses and is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT. Together with Bob Woods, Ian founded Mattioli Woods, the AIM-listed wealth management and employee benefits business which is the parent company of the Investment Manager. Mattioli Woods now has over GBP15bn of assets under management, administration and advice. Ian is responsible for the vision and operational management of Mattioli Woods and instigated the development of its investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT.

Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his role with Mattioli Woods and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods' client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Company's shareholders.

His personal achievements include winning the London Stock Exchange AIM Entrepreneur of the Year award and CEO of the year in the 2018 City of London wealth management awards. Ian was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2017 New Year's Honours list for his services to business and the community in Leicestershire and was appointed High Sheriff of Leicestershire in March 2021, an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year. Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company.

Ian's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively. Investment Manager personnel

Short biographies of the Investment Manager's key personnel and senior members of its property team are set out below:

Richard Shepherd-Cross MRICS - Managing Director

Richard qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Since joining Mattioli Woods in 2009, Richard established Custodian Capital as the Property Fund Management subsidiary to Mattioli Woods and in 2014 was instrumental in the establishment of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP0.6bn. Richard and his close family own 0.4m shares in the Company.

Ed Moore FCA - Finance Director

Ed qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 with Grant Thornton, specialising in audit, financial reporting and internal controls across its Midlands practice. He is Finance Director of Custodian Capital with responsibility for all day-to-day financial aspects of its operations.

Since IPO in 2014 Ed has overseen the Company raising over GBP300m of new equity, arranging or refinancing eight loan facilities and completing four corporate acquisitions, including leading on the acquisition of DRUM in 2021. Ed's key responsibilities for Custodian Property Income REIT are accurate external and internal financial reporting, ongoing regulatory compliance and maintaining a robust control environment. Ed is Company Secretary of Custodian Property Income REIT and is a member of the Investment Manager's Investment Committee. Ed is also responsible for the Investment Manager's environmental initiatives, attending Custodian Property Income REIT ESG Committee meetings and co-leading the Investment Manager's ESG working group.

Ian Mattioli MBE - Founder and Chair

Ian's biography is set out above.

Alex Nix MRICS - Assistant Investment Manager

Alex graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in Real Estate Management before joining Lambert Smith Hampton, where he spent eight years and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2006.

Alex is Assistant Investment Manager to Custodian Property Income REIT having joined Custodian Capital in 2012. Alex heads the Company's property management and asset management initiatives, assists in sourcing and executing new investments and is a member of the Investment Manager's Investment Committee.

Tom Donnachie MRICS - Portfolio Manager

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Final results -15-

Tom graduated from Durham University with a degree in Geography before obtaining an MSc in Real Estate Management from Sheffield Hallam University. Tom worked in London for three years where he qualified as a Chartered Surveyor with Workman LLP before returning to the Midlands first with Lambert Smith Hampton and then CBRE.

Tom joined Custodian Capital in 2015 as Portfolio Manager with a primary function to maintain and enhance the existing property portfolio and assist in the selection and due diligence process regarding new acquisitions. Tom co-leads the Investment Manager's environmental working group and attends Custodian Property Income REIT ESG Committee meetings.

Javed Sattar MRICS - Portfolio Manager

Javed joined Custodian Capital in 2011 after graduating from Birmingham City University with a degree in Estate Management Practice. Whilst working as a trainee surveyor on Custodian Property Income REIT's property portfolio for Custodian Capital he completed a PGDip in Surveying via The College of Estate Management and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2017.

Javed operates as Portfolio Manager managing properties predominantly located in the North-West of England.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 Note GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 4 46,243 44,147 Investment management (3,451) (3,880) Operating expenses of rental property -- rechargeable to tenants (3,280) (3,526) -- directly incurred (4,032) (3,530) Professional fees (791) (911) Directors' fees (349) (318) Other expenses (683) (934) Expenses (12,586) (13,099) Abortive acquisition costs (1,557) - Operating profit before loss on property portfolio, financing and group reorganisations 32,100 31,048 Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property: -- relating to property revaluations 10 (26,972) (91,551) -- relating to costs of acquisition 10 - (3,426) Valuation decrease (26,972) (94,977) Profit on disposal of investment property 1,418 4,368 Net loss on investment property (25,554) (90,609) Operating profit/(loss) 6,546 (59,561) Finance income 6 78 22 Finance costs 7 (8,126) (6,282) Net finance costs (8,048) (6,260) Loss before tax (1,502) (65,821) Income tax expense 8 - - (1,502) (65,821) Loss for the year and total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Attributable to: Owners of the Company (1,502) (65,821) Earnings per ordinary share: Basic and diluted (p) 3 (0.3) (14.9) Basic and diluted EPRA (p) 3 5.8 5.6

The profit for the year arises from continuing operations.

Consolidated and Company statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

Registered number: 08863271

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Note GBP000 GBP000 Group and Company Non-current assets Investment property 10 578,122 613,587 Property, plant and equipment 11 2,957 1,113 Investments 12 - - Total non-current assets 581,079 614,700 Current assets Assets held for sale 10 11,000 - Trade and other receivables 13 3,330 3,748 Cash and cash equivalents 15 9,714 6,880 Total current assets 24,044 10,628 Total assets 605,123 625,328 Equity Issued capital 17 4,409 4,409 Share premium 17 250,970 250,970 Merger reserve 17 18,931 18,931 Retained earnings 17 137,510 163,259 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 411,820 437,569 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 16 177,290 172,102 Other payables 569 570 Total non-current liabilities 177,859 172,672 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 8,083 7,666 Deferred income 7,361 7,421 Total current liabilities 15,444 15,087 Total liabilities 193,303 187,759 Total equity and liabilities 605,123 625,328

The parent Company's loss for the year was GBP1,502,000 (2023: loss of GBP57,671,000).

These consolidated and Company financial statements of Custodian Property Income REIT plc, company number 08863271, were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 June 2024 and are signed on its behalf by:

David MacLellan

Chairman

Consolidated and Company statements of cash flows

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Group Company Year Year Year Year ended ended ended ended 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2024 2024 2023 2023 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Operating activities Loss for the year (1,502) (65,821) (1,502) (57,671) Net finance costs 8,048 6,260 8,048 6,083 Valuation decrease of investment property 10 26,972 94,977 26,972 95,266 Impact of rent free 10 (2,105) (1,677) (2,105) (1,690) Net income from group reorganisations 12 - - - (8,771) Amortisation of right-of-use asset 7 8 7 8 Profit on disposal of investment property (1,418) (4,368) (1,418) (4,368) Depreciation 133 112 133 112 Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital and provisions 30,135 29,491 30,135 28,969 Decrease in trade and other receivables 418 2,954 418 4,349 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and deferred income 357 (2,104) 357 (1,559)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)