Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport Publishes Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, and an advisory Say-on-Pay vote.
A summary of the results are as follows:
Business
Outcome
Percentage of
Percentage of Votes
Number of Directors
Approved
87.84 %
12.16 %
Election of Directors
Michele Buchignani
Approved
80.29 %
19.71 %
Brenda Eprile
Approved
82.42 %
17.58 %
Anthony Guglielmin
Approved
87.40 %
12.60 %
Dan Hancock
Approved
89.04 %
10.96 %
Philip Hodge
Approved
78.98 %
21.02 %
Dan Sceli
Approved
91.40 %
8.60 %
Karl-Viktor Schaller
Approved
78.81 %
21.19 %
Eileen Wheatman
Approved
80.40 %
19.60 %
Appointment of Auditors
Approved
97.91 %
2.09 %
Executive Compensation
(Advisory Vote)
Agree
78.37 %
21.63 %
