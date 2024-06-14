Bybit Web3 Celebrates 10 Million Wallet Milestones and Unveils Giveaways Worth Over $500,000 and 50,000 Web3 Points

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit - one of the top three global crypto exchanges by trading volume - is thrilled to announce that it has reached a significant milestone of 10 million Web3 wallets globally, marking a major achievement in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. This milestone underscores Bybit's commitment to delivering exceptional services and driving growth in the Web3 ecosystem.

Bybit Web3's meteoric rise is a testament to its robust user adoption and the trust it has garnered. The platform has successfully onboarded 1.4 million users through over 30 Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), achieving an impressive average ROI of 2300% and generating more than $30 million in user profits. The innovative Airdrop Arcade has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants, significantly boosting network growth and community engagement. The recent launch of DEX Pro now offers users access to over 1 million tokens across nine chains, enhanced by cutting-edge i-SMART data technology. Bybit Web3's NFT collaborations with top-tier brands have also shown strong demand, with the Velocity Pass 2.0 reaching $1 million in sales within hours.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate the monumental milestone of creating 10 million Bybit Web3 wallets globally. This achievement is not just a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team but also a testament to the unwavering trust and support of our users. Bybit Web3 is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the decentralized finance space," added Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Key Achievements and Future Plans:

Bybit Web3 Achieves 10M Wallet Milestone: Set to expand connectivity across 30+ chains by the end of June. Launches Over 30 IDOs, Onboarding 1.4M Users: Prepares for the enhanced IDO 2.0 with gamification and loyalty rewards. Airdrop Arcade Draws Over 3M Visitors: Strengthening partnerships and the Web3 ecosystem with new rewarding mechanics and strategic alliances. DEX Pro Experiences Explosive Growth: Doubling users and trading volume weekly across 1M+ tokens, powered by advanced smart data on-chain technology. Strategic NFT Collaborations: Partnering with top-tier brands like ORBR, Franck Muller, and Robbie Williams to explore the limitless possibilities of NFTs.

Unwrap the Fun: Celebrate with Our Giveaways:

To celebrate this milestone, Bybit Web3 is launching several community-driven initiatives, including:

$500,000 worth of giveaways at Airdrop ArcadeA $500 Community Art Competition.

A 50,000 Web3 Points giveaway.

As well as NFT drops, product revamps, and more.

More details about these campaigns will be shared on Bybit Web3's official social media channels.

"Our vision extends beyond mere numbers; it embodies our promise to be the Crypto Ark, safeguarding user assets and seamlessly integrating them into the crypto world. We are dedicated to bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, creating a decentralized ecosystem that is simpler, more open, and equal for everyone. As we look to the future, we are excited about the endless possibilities and are committed to achieving many more milestones together. Here's to a future where everyone can participate in and benefit from the transformative power of blockchain technology."

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 30 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3 .

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

