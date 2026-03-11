Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
Bybit and Tether Launch Golden Month Giveaway Featuring 1 Ounce of Gold and $30 Referral Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, have jointly launched the Golden Month Giveaway, a month-long referral and trading campaign centered on gold-backed digital assets. Featuring one of the highest referral rewards in the industry, participants can earn up to $30 per qualified invite, along with Lucky Draw entries for a chance to win prizes, including up to 1 ounce of gold paid in XAUT, Tether's tokenized gold product. The campaign features a combined reward pool of $1 million.

The initiative comes amid heightened market volatility, as investors increasingly seek assets tied to real-world value. This campaign reflects a shared focus on stability-oriented products backed by physical gold. Alongside the giveaway, users can access up to $10 million in stablecoin-based fixed-income opportunities designed to offer more predictable yield during periods of market uncertainty.

Driving Engagement Through Gold-Backed Rewards

The campaign, now running through March 25, 2026, rewards users for inviting friends to join Bybit, trading, and participating in platform activities.

Participants can earn up to $30 per qualified referral, along with Lucky Draw entries for a chance to win rewards equivalent to up to 1 ounce of gold, paid in XAUT. Every eligible entry receives a guaranteed reward, with additional chances to win higher-value prizes through the Lucky Draw.

In addition, a limited-time 12% APR XAUT earn product will be available for 21 days, offering users enhanced yield opportunities during the campaign period.

Through initiatives such as Golden Month Giveaway and its expanding stablecoin Earn programs, Bybit - together with Tether - continues to invest in gold-backed and yield-focused tools that help users stay resilient across market cycles - combining innovative products, community support, and long-term ecosystem development to navigate volatility together.

More information about the Golden Month Giveaway, including full terms and conditions, is available on the website.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

Bybit and Tether Launch Golden Month Giveaway Featuring 1 Ounce of Gold and $30 Referral Rewards

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931178/Bybit_Tether_Launch_Golden_Month_Giveaway_Featuring_1_Ounce_Gold.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-and-tether-launch-golden-month-giveaway-featuring-1-ounce-of-gold-and-30-referral-rewards-302710271.html

