DJ Response to Possible Offer and Delisting Announcement

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Response to Possible Offer and Delisting Announcement 17-Jun-2024 / 07:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 17 June 2024 Global Ports Holding PLC Response to Possible Offer and Delisting Announcement Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, notes the announcement released on 14 June 2024 by Global Yatirim Holding A.S (Global Investments Holding, "GIH") in accordance with Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"). An indicative non-binding proposal has been received by the board of GPH, which will consider GIH's proposal with its advisers. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, GIH must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 July 2024, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for GPH in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. The deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. As a consequence of GIH's announcement on 14 June 2024, an "Offer Period" commenced in respect of the Company in accordance with the rules of the Code. The attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Code, which are summarised below. This announcement has been made without the consent of GIH. ENDS Enquiries Company Secretary Alison Chilcott Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com Berenberg (Joint Financial Adviser to Global Ports Holding PLC) Miles Cox, Ciaran Walsh, James Thompson Telephone: +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Shore Capital (Joint Financial Adviser to Global Ports Holding PLC) Patrick Castle, Daniel Bush Telephone: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Global Ports Holding PLC to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR, this announcement is being made on behalf of Global Ports Holdings PLC by Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary.

Important Notice

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Overseas jurisdictions

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg"), which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as ?nancial adviser exclusively for Global Ports Holding PLC and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Global Ports Holding PLC for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Berenberg nor any of its af?liates (nor their respective directors, of?cers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise.

Shore Capital and Corporate Limited and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (together or individually, "Shore Capital"), which are authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Global Ports Holding PLC and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not regard any other person as their client in relation to such matters and will not be responsible to anyone other than Global Ports Holding PLC for providing the protections afforded to clients of Shore Capital, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither Shore Capital nor any of their affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Shore Capital in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Rule 2.9 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Global Ports Holding PLC confirms that, as of the date of the announcement, it has in issue 76,433,126 ordinary shares of 1 penny each. Global Ports Holding PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") number of the ordinary shares is GB00BD2ZT390.

Publication on a website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on the Global Ports Holdings PLC's website at www.globalportsholding.com promptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 17 June 2024. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)