Cinemo technology is powering NIO's premium entertainment platform, creating memorable in-car experiences for users with access to their favourite subscription-based streaming services

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has partnered with NIO a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market to deliver a home-entertainment-like in-car experience to NIO users in Europe.

With the introduction of the ET7, EL7, ET5, ET5 Touring, EL6 and EL8 models in Europe, NIO is raising the bar for premium in-car entertainment. Powered by Cinemo's CARS Online Video, journeys are turned into a memorable, shared digital media experience for family and friends.

NIO users can now enjoy their favorite movies and TV series together, from the comfort of their electric vehicle. This experience can be accessed effortlessly from the vehicle's center display. Through NIO's SOTA (software-over-the-air) and FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) updates, new features, integrations and functionality are automatically added to its premium entertainment unit.

The Cinemo CARS product portfolio, selected by NIO to deliver its exceptional entertainment experiences, is designed for easy integration and quick time to market. Built to enrich the Android Automotive Operating System, Cinemo CARS features complete and customizable applications, making it the ideal media solution to complement and enhance Android's offering with different scenarios, such as multi-screen, premium video-on-demand and immersive audio, delivering a world of entertainment for all passengers. To ensure safety while driving, Cinemo CARS products support Android Car User Experience Restrictions.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Cinemo to provide our users with best-in-class video-on-demand experiences," says Benjamin Steinmetz, Product Experience Director at NIO. "The support from the Cinemo team has been instrumental in achieving our vision to take NIO's digital multimedia experience to the next level. Using Cinemo's suite of advanced multimedia solutions ensures we can always provide our users with the latest in-vehicle digital media experiences."

Elif Ede, VP Strategy at Cinemo adds: "We are passionate to deliver groundbreaking innovations to create future-ready infotainment solutions that not only deliver a premium experience today, but which are also primed for the next wave of in-vehicle innovation. We are excited to bring home-entertainment-like experiences to NIO users."

About NIO Inc.:

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users.

NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS.

NIO's product portfolio consists of the ES8, a six-seater smart electric flagship SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV, the ES6 (or the EL6), a five-seater all-round smart electric SUV, the EC7, a five-seater smart electric flagship coupe SUV, the EC6, a five-seater smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a smart electric flagship sedan, the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan, the ET5T, a smart electric tourer, and its smart electric executive flagship, the ET9.

About Cinemo:

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

