Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the gaming community celebrates today as Tanjea Token, a new digital token, makes its debut on the Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, Arbitrum. This exciting launch marks a pivotal moment for the Tanjea community, as players will soon be able to withdraw the Tanjea Token from their mobile games, enhancing their gaming experience and granting them true ownership of their in-game assets.

Tanjea is a revolutionary blockchain-connected mobile gaming ecosystem that allows players to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs as they play. Player's capture NFT creatures called Jea and use them to earn ERC20 based $TNJ tokens through mini-games and battles. An advanced economy meta-game allows players to compete for tokens and spend them on upgrading their NFT Jea.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tanjea Token to our gaming ecosystem. Arbitrum was an obvious choice given the extremely low gas fees for withdraw so it is not cost prohibitive to players to withdraw and hold their Tanjea tokens," said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing a modern, user-friendly digital currency that enhances gameplay and also allows players to hold said currency in their own blockchain wallet."

The launch represents a significant step forward, offering a tailored solution that is believed to meet the evolving needs of gamers to hold their own digital assets. As Tanjea Token launches, Boba anticipates a positive response from the gaming community, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth at the intersection of gaming and digital currencies.

Since inception, the game has garnered an impressive 244,165 downloads, showcasing its enduring appeal and longevity in the gaming market. This milestone underscores the game's ability to attract and retain players over time, with consistent daily user numbers averaging 1.4 thousand and 28 thousand users in the last 30 days. These figures highlight the game's quality and engaging gameplay, as well as its ability to maintain strong player interest and satisfaction. The team at Boba Mint is thrilled by the game's performance and remains committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to its players.

For more information about Tanjea Token and its integration with Tanjea - Race to Riches, please visit https://www.tanjea.com/.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings-ltd/.

