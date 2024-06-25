Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
25.06.24
18:54 Uhr
101,55 Euro
-1,00
-0,98 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2024 18:12 Uhr
94 Leser
VINCI completes acquisition of 50.01% of Edinburgh Airport

Nanterre, 25 June 2024

VINCI completes acquisition of 50.01% of Edinburgh Airport

  • VINCI Airports acquires majority shareholding (50.01%) in Edinburgh Airport for £1.27 billion
  • VINCI Airports strengthens its network and now manages three freehold airports in the United Kingdom: London-Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International

VINCI Airports, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, has finalised the acquisition of a majority shareholding (50.01%) in Edinburgh Airport, alongside Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which manages the remaining 49.99%, under a model similar as London Gatwick Airport.

Edinburgh Airport is a premier infrastructure asset: the largest airport in Scotland and the 6th airport in the United Kingdom with traffic back to pre-Covid levels.
Its growth potential is being driven in particular by the development of long-distance segments.

After Belfast International and London Gatwick, VINCI Airports now owns three freehold airports in the United Kingdom.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


