Collinson, a global leader in travel experience and loyalty programmes, has announced a strategic partnership withWorld Nomads, the global travel insurance provider, including the launch of a new Annual Multi-Trip (AMT) product in the UK Ireland.

The new product range will enhance the customer experience with the addition of increased coverage limits and new benefits that apply to both annual and single-trip policies, as well as innovative parametric service, SmartDelayTM. These enhancements ensure that travellers are better protected against a wider range of travel-related issues and unexpected flight delays or cancellations.

As part of the partnership, Collinson will be responsible for underwriting the AMT product as well as providing World Nomad customers with the use of its new parametric product SmartDelay.

SmartDelay is a real-time, parametric product which provides customers with a range of benefits in the event of a flight disruption, for example, providing access to over 1500 airport lounges or alternative benefits such as spa, sleep pods and restaurant discounts for travellers experiencing flight delays. SmartDelay also gives traveller access to Air Doctor, which connects travellers with private doctors and medical advice in destinations where public health services may be overstretched and/or unable to treat international travellers.

This new partnership supports Collinson's UK and European growth ambitions, allowing the company to underwrite business for World Nomads in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Holland, with more to follow.

Greg Lawson, Head of Travel Insurance at Collinson, said: "Given both Collinson and World Nomads are established and respected brands by travellers globally, our collaboration in developing products that deliver above and beyond what today's travellers demand from their travel insurance, demonstrates our commitment in offering fair value, flexibility and choice. The synergies of our companies make our partnership stronger, given Collinson's experience as a renowned travel underwriter and World Nomad's commitment to offer innovative travel insurance. It's a great time to bring exciting products to the travel market to drive our shared UK and European growth ambitions."

World Nomads' AMT policy offers comprehensive and cost-effective coverage for frequent international and domestic travellers, allowing for multiple trips within a one-year period under a single policy. Additionally, a higher age limit (up to 69 years) and free coverage for children (aged under 18) when travelling with adult relatives or friends applies, making the AMT policy ideal for multigenerational travel.

Jonathan Frankham, General Manager, UK and Europe, World Nomad, said: "Both the introduction of the AMT product and the integration of Collinson as World Nomads' new underwriters reflect our unwavering commitment to providing adventurous travellers with the most comprehensive and innovative coverage available. We are thrilled to offer an enhanced travel insurance experience that addresses the unique needs of today's travellers. With features like Air Doctor and SmartDelay, our travellers can tackle today's most common travel challenges with confidence, enjoying seamless access to medical care and luxurious airport lounges during delays."

About Collinson

Collinson Insurance: specialty lines, travel and accident health insurance, includes underwriting capacity, insurance products and access to expert TPAs in the UK and Europe. Our deep understanding of loyalty and membership programmes enables us to offer true differentiation, so clients have confidence in our partnership to deliver growth. SmartDelay is a parametric service that ensures airline passengers who have registered their flight are given access to an airport lounge or alternative benefit, in the event of a flight delay or cancellation. Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries.

www.collinsongroup.com

About World Nomads

World Nomads is a fast-growing, global travel insurance company. We provide inspirational stories, safety tips and specialised travel insurance for adventurous and independent travellers. Our online travel insurance offers cover to travellers from more than 100 countries and allows you to buy and claim online, 24/7, even while already traveling.

Our travel insurance focuses on what we believe is important to travellers: emergency medical and evacuation costs, baggage, trip cancellation, trip delay and trip interruption costs. We also offer cover for more than 200 adventure sports and activities, plus tech and gear. Our policies are underwritten by a suite of specialist travel insurers that provide 24/7 emergency assistance, customer service and claims support, making us a top choice for many of the world's leading adventure, independent and youth travel brands.

World Nomads is a part of the nib Group which provides health and medical insurance to more than 1.5 million Australian and New Zealand residents. We also provide health insurance to more than 170,000 international students and workers in Australia and are Australia's third-largest travel insurer and global distributor of travel insurance through our business nib Travel.

https://www.worldnomads.com/uk/

