C40 Food Systems wins the Food Planet Prize, the $2-million environmental award, for shifting millions of meals in major cities to be healthier and more sustainable for people and the planet

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Curt Bergfors Foundation is honored to announce that C40 Food Systems, a global network, was awarded the Food Planet Prize, the world's biggest environmental award, on June 28 in Stockholm, Sweden. This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions and strong potential to transform urban food systems to benefit people and the planet.

As urbanization continues to surge, 80% of all food produced globally is expected to be consumed in cities by 2050. Moreover, food is currently the biggest source of consumption-based emissions in major cities (13-20%).

C40's Food Systems Network works directly with its 50+ member cities from around the world to make it easier for residents to eat food that is good for people, the planet, and prosperity by developing healthy, equitable, and accessible food systems that also reduce food loss and waste.

Through the C40 Good Cities Accelerator, 16 cities worldwide are working to deliver sustainable food policies and achieve a "Planetary Health Diet" for all by 2030, informed by the EAT-Lancet Commission on Food, Planet, Health. The cities participating in the Good Food Cities accelerator are Stockholm, London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, Oslo, Copenhagen, New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles, Lima, Seoul, Quezon City and Tokyo. These cities collectively serve over 500 million meals. Though every city is shaped by local context, good solutions can be quickly scaled and refined to suit other cities facing similar challenges.

"We are deeply honored to stand among these amazing finalists and receive the Food Planet Prize 2024 from the Curt Bergfors Foundation. This recognition underscores our shared responsibility in addressing the climate crisis without delay. With this award, we are poised to drive transformative change and lead the way forward."

The prize will empower cities to accelerate toward delivering a planetary health diet for all within a decade. C40 mayors are at the forefront, taking decisive action to make sustainable food choices accessible and appealing to all. As they continue to lead, national governments will follow suit, amplifying these efforts across the entire food value chain," said Zachary Tofias, Director of Food and Waste at the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

In awarding the Prize to C40 Food Systems, the Food Planet Prize jury commented:

"Cities, where 70% of all food in the world is consumed today, play a pivotal role in the global transformation to healthy and sustainable food systems. C40, a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities, has a long track-record in climate action and increasingly food systems, and can provide city-led leverage towards positive tipping points that can radically shift the global trajectory towards a sustainable food future.

In particular, the Food Planet Prize jury sees that C40, a locally anchored global force, can work with cities across the world, supporting them in areas of food policy, public procurement and school food programs to reduce food loss and waste, and improve governance. C40 has a unique opportunity to build synergies with other urban sustainability networks on food and provide a city-led global acceleration for our food system."

About the Jury

The Food Planet Prize International jury has ten members, representing the very best of academia, business, non-profit, civil service, and practical work within food. With members located on four continents and in all parts of the food system, both theoretical and practical, the jury reflects the diversity of perspectives needed to understand and evaluate the broad range of nominations we receive. Co-chairs Johan Rockström and Magnus Nilsson act as moderators, facilitating their work.

About the Food Planet Prize

The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize is the world's biggest environmental award, rewarding 2 million USD to one winner. It can only be awarded to projects working within the food system.

The ?urt Bergfors Food Planet Prize was established in Sweden on August 30th, 2019, in acknowledgement of the perils that our current food systems pose to the health of people and the planet and with the conviction that the ways we produce, distribute and consume food must be radically and urgently reformed if future generations - and the planet itself - are to survive and thrive.

The Prize supports initiatives that significantly reduce the environmental impact of the way we eat. No other human activity puts more strain on our environment, and stopping eating is simply not an option.

Unlike many awards, the Food Planet Prize recognizes initiatives for their potential future impact on the environment rather than past achievements.

The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize's vision is a well-nourished world population on a thriving planet.

