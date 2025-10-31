Company Receives Three Additional Honors for Research into PGT Testing, Progesterone Surges During IVF, and Nutrition Interventions During IVF

IVI RMA, the world's leading reproductive medicine group, announced that joint research with Juno Genetics that utilized data from the Foundation for Embryonic Competence and RMA New Jersey won the Best Paper Prize at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2025 Annual Scientific Congress Expo, held in San Antonio, Texas, October 25-29.

The research looked at the reproductive potential of segmental aneuploid embryos (embryos in which pieces of chromosomes are missing or gained) to learn more about how many of these embryos can result in a live birth, helping inform doctors and patients as they navigate results of preimplantation testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A).

Three other IVI RMA studies also won recognition at ASRM, with the company winning the top two paper prizes, the second-place poster prize, and the Nutrition Special Interest Group (SIG) prize. This prize-winning research explored the need for more industry standardization in preimplantation genetic testing of embryos, the impact of progesterone surges during ovarian stimulation for IVF outcomes, and the impact of nutrition interventions on IVF outcomes. Three out of four studies were led by fellows and clinicians from Jefferson-RMA Fellowship, a leading fellowship affiliated with IVI RMA, that trains the next generation of reproductive endocrinologists.

"This recognition from our industry peers is a testament to the cutting-edge research we do in concert with partners like Juno, the pre-eminent center for embryo genetic diagnostics, at our global network of research centers. In these spaces, we study the most important questions in reproductive medicine with the scale and efficacy few can rival," said Dr. Juan A. García-Velasco, Global Chief Scientific Officer at IVI RMA Global. "This award strengthens our commitment to research the science that will make assisted reproductive care more effective and accessible for individuals and families worldwide."

With five international research centers, over 500 clinical researchers, and 240+ peer-reviewed publications in 2024 alone, IVI RMA research consistently leads innovation in reproductive medicine science with the goal of improving patient care. More than 100 IVI RMA fertility experts from five countries had 65 papers selected to present at this year's congress.

"Juno Genetics is the worldwide leader in evidence-based PGT embryo testing, utilizing the clinically validated PGTseq platform, and we are proud to present outcome data that helps clinicians and patients make informed decisions," said Chaim Jalas, CEO Director of Technology Development at Juno Genetics.

The winning paper, "Investigating the Reproductive Potential of Non-Mosaic Segmental Aneuploidy: A Double-Blinded, Multicenter Non-Selection Study Of 176 Single Frozen Embryo Transfers" was presented by author and attending physician Stephanie Willson, MD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance, and Jefferson-RMA Fellowship Graduate, 2025. Other authors includeAmber Kaplun MS, IVI RMA America; David Ferrando, Yiping Zhan PHD, Xin Tao PHD; Emily Mounts MS, Antonio Capalbo PHD; Chaim Jalas of Juno Genetics; and Richard T Scott MD, of the Foundation for Embryonic Competence.

Other Award-Winning Research

The three other IVI RMA winning submissions were authored by professionals from IVI RMA's Global Research Alliance and other IVI RMA brands including Boston IVF and Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) in Basking Ridge, NJ, with outside partners and the Jefferson-RMA Fellowship program:

Prize Paper Second Place

"PGT-A Provider Strategies Influence Embryo Selection And Live Birth Rates: A Multicenter Study Of 40,308 Blastocyst Biopsy Results And 8,491 Euploid Embryo Transfers"

Presenting Author: Denny Sakkas, PhD, Boston IVF and principal investigator Mina Popovic, PHD Impact: Clinics need to weigh the trade-offs between embryo availability and success rates when choosing a PGT-A provider, aligning strategies with patient needs and outcome goals.

Prize Poster Second Place

"Is Premature Progesterone Surge During Ovarian Stimulation For In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Associated with Impaired Embryologic Outcomes: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis"

Presenting Author: Devika Sachdev, MD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance, Fellow, Jefferson-RMA Fellowship Program, 2024-2027

Other Authors: Christine Whitehead MS, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance; Erkan Kalafat MD, Lea George MD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance; Marie Werner MD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance; Juan Garcia-Velasco MD PHD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance; Emre Seli MD, IVI RMA Global Research Alliance

Impact: Premature progesterone surge is associated with a decrease in oocyte maturation and blastulation rates, but not enough to be clinically meaningful.

Nutrition Prize Paper Winner

"The Impact Of Nutrition Intervention On Reproductive Outcomes Of Women Undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): A Retrospective Matched Cohort Study Of 3,919 IVF Cycles"

Presenting Author: Andres Reig, MD, RMA Basking Ridge, attending physician, Jefferson-RMA Fellowship graduate, 2024

Other Author: Marisa Sweeney, MS RDN CSSD RYT, Be Well Integrative Health Services

Impact: Nutrition counseling was significantly associated with improved IVF outcomes, supporting incorporation into fertility treatment plans.

Earlier in the conference, it was also announced that Boston IVF Chief Scientific Officer Denny Sakkas, PHD was awarded the 2025 ASRM Distinguished Researcher Award, one of the most prestigious awards in reproductive medicine, for his groundbreaking research into sperm DNA damage, fertilization, early embryo development, and male infertility.

"These recognitions from ASRM highlight the innovation and teamwork that define IVI RMA's research across North America and around the world," said Dr. Denny Sakkas, Chief Scientific Officer at Boston IVF. "Achievements like these are never the result of one individual they are the outcome of a shared vision and the dedication of hundreds of experts working together to give patients the greatest chance to build their families."

"We are incredibly proud to see our fellow and clinicians' research recognized among the best at this year's ASRM," said Dr. Marie Werner, Program Director, Jefferson-RMA Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology Infertility. "Our fellow Dr. Devika Sachdev and attending Drs. Stephanie Willson and Andres Reig each exemplify our shared commitment to advancing evidence-based reproductive medicine and improving patient outcomes."

