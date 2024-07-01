Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Stacy Cozad as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective Aug. 5, 2024.

In this role, Cozad will have responsibility for Allegion's global legal affairs, trade compliance, enterprise risk management and corporate communications functions. She will succeed Jeff Braun, who has announced plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2024, and will serve as an advisor during the transition.

Cozad has nearly 30 years of experience spanning law, public affairs, compliance, sustainability, corporate communications and cybersecurity. Most recently, she has served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Ingevity Corporation, a publicly traded (NYSE: NGVT) global company with nearly $2 billion in 2023 revenue.

"Stacy is well-regarded for her extensive professional experiences, strategic problem solving and commitment to core values, and we are excited to welcome her to Allegion. As a member of our executive leadership team, she will help shape our next phase of growth and innovation," said John H. Stone, Allegion president and CEO. "We are very grateful for Jeff's many contributions to our company over the last decade. It's been an honor to work alongside him, and we wish him the best in his retirement."

Cozad's background additionally includes time at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), where she served as senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary. Prior, she worked at Southwest Airlines Co., first as senior attorney and then as associate general counsel.

Cozad earned her juris doctor degree magna cum laude from Pepperdine University School of Law.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVossand Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

