Investment in Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE to broaden and enhance access to diagnostics solutions in France and better serve more veterinary professionals and pets

Mars, Incorporated ("Mars") today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cerba HealthCare's ownership stake in Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE. Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE now complement the diagnostics portfolio in Mars Petcare's Science Diagnostics division.

Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science Diagnostics, said: "We are excited to join forces with the teams from Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE. Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE complement Mars Science Diagnostics, which includes a global veterinary diagnostics business, Antech, and leading cat and dog genetic testing business, Wisdom Panel. Together we will further the Mars Petcare Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mars Science Diagnostics

Mars Science Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Science Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics business Antech spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; reference laboratories around the globe; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Wisdom Panel, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

About Cerba HealthCare

Cerba HealthCare, a leading global player in medical diagnostics, aims to support the evolution of health systems towards more prevention. It draws on more than 50 years of expertise in clinical pathology to better assess the risk of diseases development, detect and diagnose diseases earlier, and optimize the effectiveness of personalized medicine.

Every day, on five continents, the Group's 15,000 employees sustain the transformation of medicine, driven by one deep conviction: to advance diagnosis is to advance health.

Cerba HealthCare, enlightening health

Additional information is available at www.cerbahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702027806/en/

Contacts:

Mars, Incorporated media inquiries:

Kekst CNC

James Lindsay

James.lindsay@kekstcnc.com