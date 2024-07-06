Second paragraph, first sentence of release dated July 3, 2024, should read: The "Fusion" capsule collection by Bosideng's chief designer Zhu Lin will embody the harmony between tradition and modernity.

BOSIDENG REVIVING CRAFT EXCLUSIVE BOSIDENG FASHION SHOW: AN ODE TO CHINESE HERITAGE

On July 8, 2024, high-end ready-to-wear brand Bosideng will showcase its "Fusion" capsule collection fashion show as part of the "REVIVING CRAFT" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. This event, organized by renowned media entrepreneur Yang Lan, will highlight China's intangible cultural heritage and contemporary design from July 5 to 19, 2024.

The "Fusion" capsule collection by Bosideng's chief designer Zhu Lin will embody the harmony between tradition and modernity. The creation will blend ancestral motifs, centuries-old weaving techniques, and embroidery with resolutely contemporary design, perfectly reflecting the vision of "REVIVING CRAFT".

Since its establishment in 1976, Bosideng has become a global leader in the down clothing sector. The brand has transcended preconceptions about "Made in China" by combining traditional craftsmanship with technological innovation. Its notable participation in New York and Milan fashion weeks in 2018 and 2019 consolidated its international reputation.

The "REVIVING CRAFT" exhibition will be structured around the symbolic themes of Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth, illustrating the philosophies of harmony and renewal dear to Chinese culture. Bosideng will embody the concept of "Earth", emphasizing its deep roots in Chinese cultural heritage.

The brand is recognized for its collaborations with renowned designers, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, which have helped reinvigorate artisanal heritage while opening Bosideng to the latest global trends. These partnerships reflect the brand's commitment to promoting traditional Chinese values on the international stage.

Beyond its commercial success, Bosideng distinguishes itself through its social engagement, having donated over 1.4 billion RMB to charitable causes. This holistic approach, combining artisanal excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, positions Bosideng as an ambassador for the refinement of Chinese design.

On July 8, the fashion show of Bosideng's "Fusion" capsule collection promises to be a must-see event for art, fashion, and culture enthusiasts. By presenting a modern vision of Chinese heritage, Bosideng aims to redefine expectations for Chinese brands and celebrate the richness of traditional craftsmanship in a contemporary context.

