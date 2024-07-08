- Mr. Campione brings more than 25 years global experience in successful development and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals -

- Blue Earth Diagnostics co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer David Gauden, D.Phil., appointed as full-time Chief Executive Officer of sister company Blue Earth Therapeutics -

- Executive appointments designed to optimize growth and industry leadership for both Bracco companies -

Bracco and Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Marco Campione as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting to Bracco Imaging CEO Fulvio Renoldi Bracco. Mr. Campione also joins the Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd Board of Directors and will serve as Vice Chair of the Blue Earth Diagnostics Inc. Board of Directors. Dr. David Gauden, a co-founder of Blue Earth Diagnostics and with the Company since 2014, assumes the role of full-time CEO of Bracco subsidiary Blue Earth Therapeutics. The changes reflect a carefully planned strategy to drive continued growth, development and opportunity for both companies and Bracco.

"I congratulate Marco Campione on this CEO appointment and we look forward to drawing upon his strategic, operational and broad general business expertise as we increase our global leadership throughout the diagnostic radiopharmaceutical industry," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "Marco joins the Bracco Group at a transformative point in our evolution, as the company matures, broadens its horizons globally and expands its commercial presence."

Mr. Renoldi continued, "I also want to take this opportunity to recognize the many contributions of David Gauden in advancing the success of Blue Earth Diagnostics, and I wish him the best of success in now leading Blue Earth Therapeutics as its full-time CEO."

"I am excited and honored to assume the role of CEO at Blue Earth Diagnostics," said Mr. Campione. "The Company is a recognized leader throughout the nuclear medicine and oncology communities, having a strong reputation grounded in successful innovation, execution and dedicated service on behalf of patient health. I look forward to applying my experience towards expanding availability of the Company's PET imaging products for prostate cancer, advancing its development programs in PET neuro-oncology and solid tumors, and in exploring additional opportunities and collaborations."

Marco Campione brings more than 25 years of experience from GE HealthCare, where he most recently served as Executive Director and Global Head of Contrast Media, General Manager Pharmaceutical Diagnostics North America and President GE HealthCare Inc.

About Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding oncology portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including prostate cancer and neuro-oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in imaging and therapy. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. In 2021, Bracco Imaging established Blue Earth Therapeutics as a separate, cutting-edge biotechnology vehicle to develop radiopharmaceutical therapies. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

