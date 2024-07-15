Tineco is back with new promotions. The event will take place during Amazon Prime Days from June 16 to July 17, 2024. This month of promotions will be an opportunity to get great deals! Here's a quick overview of the promotions offered by the brand.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO Designed to provide an effortless cleaning experience and impeccable results, the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro features dual-sided edge cleaning, allowing it to clean along baseboards and in the most hard-to-reach corners, ensuring a complete clean of every inch of your home. It boasts an extended battery life with up to 40 minutes of run time, offering unmatched cleaning power with less charging time. Its balanced pressure water flow system ensures perfectly clean floors with every pass through continuous clean water cleaning and efficient dirty water recycling at 450 RPM. Additionally, the bi-directional SmoothPower self-propulsion system detects rear wheel movement, providing an effortless cleaning experience whether pushing or pulling the device. Promotional Price: €569 Link HERE

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 The Tineco Floor One S5 is equipped with Tineco's exclusive iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roll speed to clean all dirty surfaces. This model mops and vacuums in one step, leaving floors completely dry and streak-free in minutes, effectively cutting floor cleaning time in half. It offers enhanced edge cleaning thanks to the brush head designed to clean hard-to-reach corners, and larger clean and dirty water tanks allow for cleaning larger areas in one go. Promotional Price: €299 Link HERE

Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Distinguished by its exceptional maneuverability, the Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 features a flat design and 180° tilting, allowing it to easily slide under furniture and reach difficult areas. It ensures strong suction even when laid flat through three-chamber dirty water separation. The compact design accesses the lowest spaces effortlessly, while the FlashDry self-cleaning system and 720° bi-directional brush rotation ensure more precise cleaning and a cleaner brush. MHCBS technology continuously cleans with fresh water for optimal performance, and the device offers long battery life with up to 40 minutes of use. Three-sided edge cleaning reaches 0.5 cm from walls, and the large 0.72 L water tank supports extended cleaning sessions. Promotional Price: €459 Link HERE

PURE ONE Station The Pure One Station, the expert vacuum for pet hair, revolutionizes cleaning with unmatched power. Featuring enhanced intelligence with an LED display, this model provides detailed data, app connectivity, and voice monitoring for ultimate control and convenience. It automatically adjusts the self-cleaning program based on the dust level in the bin, selecting one of three modes (30/45/60s). The station offers all the essentials for effortless cleaning, including the ZeroTangle brush and Pouch Cell battery, in an economical package designed for a more sophisticated daily life. Promotional Price: €349 Link HERE

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

