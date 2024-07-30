Avolta AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Supported by a strong global business model, Avolta reports for the sixth consecutive quarter a strong performance across all KPIs. In H1, the company delivers an impressive CORE turnover growth of +11.0%, organic growth of +7.1%, with EBITDA margin increasing by +40bps year-on-year to 9.0% and an EFCF of CHF 213.5 million. The strong H1 performance reinforces Avolta's confidence for H2 and beyond as it delivers on its Destination 2027 strategy.
H1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, stated: "Today, in our sixth consecutive quarterly reporting as one group, we continue to deliver against our plan thanks to the strength of our proven, global business model, delivering strong financial performance across all key KPIs.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK:
Avolta has continued to see strong demand into summer, especially across all key holiday destinations. Avolta continues to believe that these positive trends will persist throughout the remainder of 2024, underpinning expectations that 2024 organic growth and CORE EBITDA margin will come in at the top-end of mid-term trends.
H1 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
H1 2024 reported turnover increased to CHF 6,462.7 million, +11.0% YoY, with CORE turnover also +11.0% at CHF 6,342.6 million. CORE organic growth totalled +7.1% and +6.0% in half year and second quarter respectively and bearing in mind the shift in the timing of Easter. The continued strong growth is underpinned by broad based customer demand. In H1 2024, new concessions (net) contributed -0.1% as Avolta continues to grow and actively optimize its concession portfolio, while currency translation, mainly related to depreciation of USD, EUR and GBP against the Swiss Franc, was a -1.8% headwind. This headwind eased sequentially with Q2 flat vs. -4.4% in Q1.
