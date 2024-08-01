Amir Orad brings 25 years of experience leading enterprise software technology companies to 10x growth and industry leadership

Orad's experience leading cloud analytics technology businesses enhances Kraken's innovation track record around Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Kraken, the only proven, end-to-end platform for utility digitisation and transformation, continues its relentless growth as the leading global operating system for energy and other utilities.

To support this growth, Octopus Energy Group today announces the appointment of Amir Orad as the dedicated CEO for Kraken.

Kraken, part of Octopus Energy Group, is contracted to serve 54 million energy accounts around the world through licence agreements with global energy giants.

Kraken clients include Octopus Energy, Severn Trent, Tokyo Gas, Origin Energy, EDF, E.ON, Portsmouth Water Good Energy, Hanwha, Cuckoo, Energy Queensland as well as dozens of large utilities that use its leading services in flexibility, grid management and more.

With over 25 years of experience in scaling global technology businesses, Amir most recently served as the CEO of Sisense, embedding Cloud AI and Analytics, where he grew the company 17x.

Prior, Amir was the CEO of Nice Actimize (part of NASDAQ:NICE), providing mission-critical enterprise software to the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies, monitoring trillions of dollars per year.

Earlier, he was technical co-founder and EVP of Cyota, a cyber analytics company, protecting hundreds of millions of identities. He received his MBA from Columbia University, has a B.Sc in Computer Science and is credited as an inventor on several security and analytics related patents.

Greg Jackson, Founder CEO of Octopus Energy Group, said: "After a global search, I am delighted to welcome Amir as CEO of Kraken. He has a rare combination of deep technology expertise, experience growing cloud businesses and most importantly, delivering success for clients. This appointment will enable Kraken to keep scaling whilst maintaining its unparalleled reputation for successful migrations and rapid innovation as it helps utilities digitise and transform, globally."

Amir Orad, incoming Kraken CEO, said: "Very few companies in the world serve a true purpose of making it a better place. Even fewer do that at scale and can impact hundreds of millions of people. Finding that Kraken does exactly that, and is doing so while harnessing the most cutting edge technologies of AI, analytics and the cloud has resulted in an instant match. I'm honoured to join the Kraken team, lead its aggressive momentum, and serve our important purpose of leading the world's energy and utilities transformation."

Gavin Patterson, Chairman of Kraken, said: "With advanced data and machine learning, Kraken offers utilities, suppliers and traders full management of the entire energy supply chain. This creates efficiency, better customer service, and unrivalled scaling potential in a decarbonised world. Amir's experience leading three data analytics driven companies will accelerate our market leadership further as we keep pushing the boundaries of AI's role in the energy transformation."

About Octopus Energy Group

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy tech business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Under its own retail brand, Octopus delivers world-class customer service and cutting edge energy products to 7.9 million households globally. Its operations span 18 countries and the entire energy value chain. The group invests in, builds and flexibly manages renewable energy, operating a £7 billion portfolio of projects.

Octopus has licensed its advanced data and machine learning platform, Kraken, to support over 54 million customer accounts worldwide through licensing deals with companies such as EDF, Severn Trent E.ON and Origin Energy, Portsmouth Water. Kraken enables Octopus to drive the electrification of heat and transport through smart tariffs and innovative cleantech. Backed by pension funds, investors and energy giants, Octopus Energy Group businesses deliver cheaper, greener energy and cutting-edge tech to countries and customers worldwide. For more information, check out our website.

About Kraken

Kraken offers a best-in-class end-to-end platform for energy supply and is operating in the UK, Japan, US, New Zealand, Australia, and most of mainland Europe. Kraken's proprietary platform is contracted to serve 54 million customer accounts across the globe through licensees. Its first client was Octopus Energy, where Kraken manages 7.7 million retail customers globally and over 60,000 business customers (the largest of which is Arsenal FC).

Based on advanced data and machine learning capabilities, Kraken automates much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency as the world transitions to a decentralised, decarbonised energy system. Kraken manages more than 38 gigawatts in utility scale assets. These span a wide range of technologies, from off-shore wind to grid-scale batteries. Kraken is also a global leader in the rapidly growing field of domestic flexibility. The platform already handles 162,000 domestic devices, totalling over a gigawatt of power.

Kraken is part of Octopus Energy Group and was developed to enable select third parties to take advantage of the technologies developed by Octopus Energy. It has already been licensed by major global players, including Origin Energy, Severn Trent E.ON Portsmouth Water and EDF. For more information, check out our website.

