Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Acefesa, a Provider of Laboratory Consumables and Equipment in Spain

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of ACEFE, S.A.U. ("ACEFESA" or the "Company"), a Barcelona-based distributor of laboratory consumables and equipment for the biotechnology, molecular biology, pharmaceutical and veterinary industries. ACEFESA is Calibre Scientific's fifth acquisition in Spain, further expanding its presence and product portfolio across the Iberian Peninsula.



The Company offers a highly diversified product portfolio spanning over 200K+ SKUs, including separation systems, reagents, containers, lab hygiene products as well as volumetric, optical, pumping and temperature control equipment, among others. ACEFESA is particularly well-known for its filtration systems for which it offers a wide variety of products that cater toward a broad range of customers and end markets.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further expands its distribution footprint in the Iberian Peninsula and broadens its portfolio with a range of complementary products focused in areas such as micro and ultrafiltration, microbiology, molecular biology and blotting and environment. "This acquisition reaffirms Calibre Scientific's ongoing commitment to the Iberian market," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "The integration of ACEFESA's technical expertise and extensive product offerings enable us to provide an increasingly comprehensive solution for our customers across various scientific and industrial sectors."

"Joining Calibre Scientific opens up new opportunities for ACEFESA to expand our reach and better serve our customers," said Paul McDonough, Managing Director of ACEFESA. "We are excited to leverage Calibre Scientific's global network and resources to continue providing exceptional products and services."

AboutCalibreScientific

CalibreScientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.