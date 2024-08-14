Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Greyhound Chromatography, a UK Provider of Analytical Standards and Chromatography Consumables

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Greyhound Chromatography and Allied Chemicals Ltd. ("Greyhound" or the "Company"), a UK provider of chromatography consumables to chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental, food, fragrance, forensics and petrochemical companies in over 100 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This strategic acquisition highlights Calibre Scientific's dedication to bolstering its existing analytical standards and chromatography expertise while expanding its international reach.



Over the last 42 years, Greyhound has served its international customer base across the broader analytical and chromatography space, providing a wide range of products including certified reference standards, columns, solvents, reagents, sample handling products, among others, catering primarily to laboratories with HPLC and Gas Chromatography focus. In addition, Greyhound offers personalized customer service and technical advice, as well as timely and cost-efficient delivery of its products to its customers across the globe.

The Greyhound acquisition scales Calibre Scientific's existing distribution operations in the UK & Ireland while strengthening its analytical standards and chromatography product portfolio. "Greyhound has been a trusted name in the chromatography world for years, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Calibre Scientific family," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer at Calibre Scientific. "Greyhound's products and expertise will augment our top-tier solutions offering to our clients."

"With a history of over four decades in serving the international chromatography community, joining Calibre Scientific marks a significant milestone for Greyhound. This acquisition allows us to leverage Calibre Scientific's large network and resources to enhance our service offerings and product reach," said Paul Massie, Managing Director of Greyhound. "I am confident that as part of Calibre Scientific we will gain access to their comprehensive and expansive distribution capabilities while continuing to provide the high-quality service and products our customers expect and deserve."

