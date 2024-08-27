InFlux Technologies Ltd.: InFlux Debuts FluxAI to Showcase FluxEdge's Advanced Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 27, 2024, a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, has today announced the launch of its new AI application. FluxAI leverages generative artificial intelligence technology to mimic human interaction in answering questions and completing tasks. It also comes with a code assist feature that helps users write code or solve coding challenges. The AI platform offers the unique advantages of speed and affordability, improved response to enhance user-experience and a generous free plan. Users can also access more advanced features with a premium version that costs only $5 monthly.



"I am ecstatic to announce the launch of FluxAI, a groundbreaking AI application designed to showcase the limitless potential of our latest product FluxEdge. Powered by a decentralized GPU network, it has been meticulously crafted by our global community, resulting in a diverse and scalable infrastructure. After six months of relentless dedication and innovation, we are thrilled to share this cutting-edge technology with the world, and particularly with our passionate Flux community. As FluxAI and FluxEdge continue to thrive and grow, we are confident that this will not only revolutionize the industry but also contribute to the flourishing of the Flux ecosystem."-Daz Williams, Chief AI Officer, InFlux Technologies.

The launch of FluxAI also introduces a crucial privacy aspect unique to decentralized technologies like InFlux. Unlike conventional AI platforms that exploit users' data to train and fine-tune their models, FluxAI is 100% private. While conversation histories are preserved for improved interaction and accessibility, user data remains private and is not utilized by the FluxAI model in any way. This is particularly significant for organizations and enterprises dealing with proprietary or sensitive data, as it ensures the utmost privacy and security preventing their data from appearing in future versions.

FluxAI is powered by state-of-the-art, open-source LLMs (large language models), supporting the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. This advanced technology ensures that FluxAI is at the forefront of AI innovation. Furthermore, API integration for the application will be available towards the end of the year, catering to diverse development needs and further expanding the frontiers of AI applications.

The release highlights the multi-faceted offerings of the InFlux ecosystem and showcases the stellar computational capabilities of FluxEdge to power AI applications for businesses and enterprises.

To explore FluxAI, visit https://fluxai.app/.

About InFlux

InFlux Technologies is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://influxtech.ai/ .

