ThreatQuotient Launches ThreatQ Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace

London, UK.- 27thAugust2024 - ThreatQuotient, an innovative security operations platform provider, announced today that its leading Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).?This exciting development in ThreatQuotient's mission is to enable cybersecurity teams to optimise threat detection, investigation, and response.



The ThreatQ Platform improves the efficiency and effectiveness of existing security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools, and teams. The data-driven platform automates the threat intelligence lifecycle, enabling teams to swiftly identify, investigate, prioritise, and respond to threats. By aggregating threat intelligence with internal data and additional context into a central repository, teams can gain a holistic view of their cybersecurity landscape. This enhances the visibility of their organisation's infrastructure, facilitates threat intelligence sharing across security teams and collaboration by integrating tools, teams and workflows and drives more informed decision-making.

This move enables a broad global audience of AWS customers to access ThreatQuotient's TIP directly within AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now streamline the purchase and management of ThreatQuotient's TIP within their AWS Marketplace account.

"By accessing ThreatQuotient's Threat Intelligence Platform in AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to minimise the time-to-value of their investment," said Haig Colter, Director of Alliances, ThreatQuotient. "This simplifies the process of integrating a new cybersecurity solution and helps cybersecurity teams get straight to threat identification, prioritisation and response. With the current state of the threat climate, every minute is precious, and this new development will help teams capitalise on their time. This move demonstrates our commitment to help security teams work smarter, not harder."

ThreatQuotient's TIP is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on ThreatQuotient and its solutions, please visit here.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation and responseis the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritise, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision-making; and maximises limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high-fidelity data. ThreatQuotient's industry-leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.?

