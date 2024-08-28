Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), proudly announces its continued recognition as a Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) in 2024. This marks another milestone in Novotech's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace.

The EOCGE certification is a prestigious accolade in Australia's business landscape, acknowledging organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to achieving gender equality. This voluntary program recognizes employers who go above and beyond in creating an environment where all employees, regardless of gender, can thrive and succeed.

Novotech is one of only 81 companies that have held this award continually since 2023. Employers aiming to achieve the certification must demonstrate what they are doing to close their own gender pay gap, and through employee consultation, create policies and strategies to prevent sex-based harassment and discrimination, while setting targets for improving gender equality outcomes. They must account for their progress every two years.

Dr. John Moller, CEO of Novotech stated: "Receiving this re-certification in 2024 is a testament to our unwavering dedication to diversity and inclusion. It reflects the collective effort of our entire organization to champion these values. As we expand globally, we're committed to extending these best practices across all our operations, aiming to inspire positive change throughout our industry."

Angela Edwardson, Chief People Officer of Novotech added: "Our journey towards gender equality is an ongoing process deeply embedded in our corporate culture. The initiatives we've implemented as a WGEA Employer of Choice are not just policies on paper; they shape our daily operations, influence our strategic decisions, and contribute to a workplace environment that nurtures talent irrespective of gender."

Mary Wooldridge, CEO of WGEA: "In taking action to improve gender equality, EOCGE employers unlock enormous benefits for their business. Employees are more likely to join and to stay in organizations that prioritize a culture of equality and inclusion. Research also shows that businesses with greater gender balance in leadership roles are more profitable and productive."

Novotech stands out among the select group of Australian employers in maintaining this prestigious citation, showcasing its sustained commitment to gender equality. As the company continues to grow and evolve, its dedication to creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace remains at the forefront of its organizational values, positively impacting the lives and careers of our employees.

The WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation reaffirms Novotech's position as a leader in workplace equality. It not only sets a benchmark for the biotech and CRO sectors in Australia and internationally but also inspires others to follow suit, making us all proud to be a leader of this positive change in our industry.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

Background: The WGEA EOCGE citation

Criteria for the citation cover leadership, learning and development, gender pay gaps, flexible working and other initiatives to support family responsibilities.

The criteria also ask employers about employee consultation, policies and strategies to prevent sex-based harassment and discrimination, and targets for improving gender equality outcomes.

Employers must demonstrate what they are doing to close their own gender pay gap by conducting an annual analysis of what's driving their gender pay gap and following up on this by setting targets and identifying actions to reduce it. They must account for their progress every 2 years.

The Agency's certification process also requires employee confirmation that there's a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based harassment and sexual harassment, and that managers genuinely create environments within their teams that support equality for all employees.

The criteria are regularly strengthened to reflect best practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826774489/en/

Contacts:

Media

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135