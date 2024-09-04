Paris-Based Company Accelerates Datasite's AI and M&A Search Capabilities

Datasite®, a leading SaaS platform used by enterprises globally to execute complex, strategic projects, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Paris-based Sealk®, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) search engine that provides dealmakers with a powerful new way to conduct company and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions research. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Founded in 2018, Sealk's AI simplifies deal origination research processes so dealmakers can easily screen potential targets, prospect new markets, and build buyer lists. Sealk adds to Datasite's growing portfolio of applications that make the management of all phases of M&A more efficient and effective.

"Sealk accelerates and enhances Datasite's M&A search capabilities, providing visibility into more than 50 million companies by combining private and public data sources," said Rusty Wiley, President Chief Executive Officer of Datasite. "With Sealk, our customers will be able to source deals more quickly and intelligently."

The acquisition will also help fuel Sealk's growth, in line with Datasite's vision to supercharge dealmaker insights through the intersection of AI, data, and expert analysis. Sealk will continue to be offered as a standalone solution.

"We started Sealk to help dealmakers efficiently identify opportunities and access intelligent insights into companies, deals and sectors," said Hugo Le Houarner, Chief Executive Officer of Sealk. "Joining Datasite helps us continue this mission on a larger scale, while sharing the same conviction in the transformative power of data and AI for M&A dealmakers."

Datasite was advised by global advisory firm D'Ornano Co. and KPMG. Sealk was advised by international law firm Gide Loyrette Nouelle.

To learn more about Datasite and Sealk, please visit: Datasite M&A Search Solution. For in-person demonstrations please visit Datasite and Sealk at the IPEM private equity conference on September 9-11 in Paris.

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS platform that is used by enterprises globally to execute complex, strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive workflow automation and efficiencies, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About Sealk

Sealk is an AI-powered search technology that improves deal sourcing processes for the M&A, private equity, legal, and consulting industries. For more information, visit https://www.datasite.com/en/solutions/purpose/m-and-a-search

