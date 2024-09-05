Indicor Announces Acquisition of Ovarro

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Indicor, LLC, a leading diversified industrial company specializing in mission-critical technologies across various niche markets, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement in an all-cash transaction to acquire Ovarro, a prominent provider of advanced technology solutions for critical infrastructure monitoring and management.

Ovarro's suite of water management and process control solutions serves a global customer base, enhancing customers' operational efficiency, data analytics, and sustainability. Their offerings include sophisticated monitoring systems, data-driven insights, and integrated technology solutions that support the management of critical infrastructure.

"Ovarro represents a significant addition to Indicor's portfolio of niche industrial technologies. They are leaders in systems and analytics used to manage critical assets including water and other key processes," said Doug Wright, CEO of Indicor. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our strategy to enhance our technological capabilities and expand our reach in the water and environmental sectors."

"Today is a significant milestone for Ovarro, becoming part of Indicor's portfolio of innovative industrial technologies," said David Frost, CEO of Ovarro. "This is a partnership that will propel us to new heights and open incredible opportunities for growth. This partnership will allow us to leverage Indicor's expertise, further driving innovation and value for our customers worldwide."

Indicor is a leading diversified industrial solutions company known for its market-leading businesses that deliver specialized, mission-critical solutions to niche markets. Indicor employs a disciplined, process-driven approach to capital deployment and value creation through its proprietary Indicor Business Excellence system (IBEX).

Ovarro's technology is used globally by customers in water, broadcast, and transportation sectors to monitor, control, and manage their critical infrastructure and assets.

Ovarro's connected technology is always there, always on. It is secure, proven, and trusted, integrating effortlessly with our clients' assets. This technology excels at collecting and communicating data from some of the most remote and challenging environments on the planet. Enabling businesses to work smarter and more effectively.

The transaction is expected to close in approximately 30 working days, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

