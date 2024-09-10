SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced a strategic leadership transition. David Roberts has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Craig Charlton, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.

This leadership change is part of a planned succession that positions SugarCRM for its next phase of growth and innovation. Roberts, who brings extensive experience in the SaaS and technology sectors, will now oversee the company's global operations, with a focus on expanding market presence, enhancing the product portfolio, and driving the adoption of SugarCRM's AI-driven solutions by mid-market businesses worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome David as our new CEO," said Charlton, outgoing SugarCRM CEO and incoming Chairman of the Board. "David's proven track record of driving growth and innovation, along with a deep commitment to customer success, makes him the perfect choice to lead SugarCRM into the future. As I transition to the role of Chairman, I look forward to working closely with David and the rest of the board to support the company's continued success."

David joins SugarCRM from Alchemer, where he served as CEO. During his tenure, he was instrumental in scaling the company and building a leader in the mid-market CX industry. Roberts has also held senior leadership roles as the CEO of ReedGroup and as a Senior Partner at Accenture, working in and around CRM for more than two decades. He's developed a reputation for innovation, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on growth and customer success.

"I am honored to join SugarCRM at such an exciting time and lead the business in the next chapter of its journey," said Roberts. "The company's commitment to helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with my own values and professional passions. I look forward to collaborating with Craig and the entire team at SugarCRM to drive our vision forward, expand our market impact, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

SugarCRM has been at the forefront of the CRM industry for over two decades, empowering mid-market businesses around the globe to reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and actionable intelligence. With Roberts at the helm, the company is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

