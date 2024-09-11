Tonkean Inc., the provider of AI-powered process orchestration solutions for enterprises, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Bosch Software and Digital Solutions (Bosch SDS), BoschSDS, a global business unit of Bosch Global Software Technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910474914/en/

Tonkean will collaborate with Bosch SDS to deliver joint solutions for their clients. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bosch SDS is a global provider of consulting, engineering, digital transformation, and IT services to enterprise clients. Bosch SDS, and Tonkean will collaborate to evaluate, transform and optimize business processes for enterprises across the U.S., Germany and Dubai. Through this collaboration, Bosch SDS will integrate Tonkean's AI-driven process orchestration platform into its digital core offerings, enhancing its value proposition in the market.

Tonkean will also collaborate with Bosch SDS to deliver joint solutions for their clients.

"Collaborating with Bosch SDS is an exciting opportunity for Tonkean," says Satendar Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President at Tonkean. "Together we will redefine process orchestration and create tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of enterprises. Our combined strengths will ensure seamless, AI-driven process optimization that enhances efficiency and compliance across key markets."

This partnership underscores Tonkean and Bosch SDS's shared commitment to advancing enterprise efficiency and innovation across key global markets.

"Our strategic collaboration with Tonkean allows us to harness the power of AI to drive significant improvements in business processes," says Debasis Bisoi, Senior Vice President, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions (SDS). "By combining SDS's deep industry expertise with Tonkean's platform, we are poised to deliver value and operational excellence to our clients. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in our commitment to leveraging technology for transformative outcomes."

About Tonkean: Tonkean is an innovative process orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption-all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.tonkean.com/

About BGSW: Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT and Business Solutions. With more than 33,000 associates, it's the largest software development center of Bosch, outside Germany, indicating that it's the Technology Powerhouse of Bosch in India with a global footprint and presence in US, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. With our unique ability to offer end-to-end solutions that connect sensors, software, and services, we enable businesses to move from the traditional to digital or improve businesses by introducing a digital element in their products and processes. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch-softwaretechnologies.com

About Bosch SDS: Bosch Software and Digital Solutions (Bosch SDS) is a global provider of consulting, engineering, and IT services. We help global enterprises switch to Smarter Digital, a forward-looking approach to digitalization that is centered around the user. From creating new digital business models to enabling resilient future-proof enterprises and accelerating sustainability goals, Bosch is a trusted partner for a multitude of industries across the world. Additional information can be accessed at https://bosch-sds.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910474914/en/

Contacts:

Daniel Moore

daniel@tonkean.com