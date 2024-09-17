Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 03:06 Uhr
Flipster Partners With Pudgy Penguins to Host Exclusive Party During TOKEN2049

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce that it will co-host an exclusive party coinciding with TOKEN2049, with the industry-leading NFT project Pudgy Penguins, alongside Mocaverse.

Flipster Partners With Pudgy Penguins to Host Exclusive Party During TOKEN2049

The exclusive side event will be held at Zouk, one of Asia's most renowned nightlife venues, on September 17, providing a relaxed environment for attendees to network. Attendees can look forward to exciting activities, including on-site games, lucky draws, a photo booth, Flipster and Pudgy Penguins swag, giveaways, and more.

Flipster is a silver sponsor of Token2049, Asia's largest Web3 event, taking place in Singapore on September 18-19. With over 20,000 attendees expected, the event will serve as a key gathering for the global cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

Instagram: @pudgypenguins
Twitter: @pudgypenguins
YouTube: @pudgypenguinsofficial

Pudgy Penguins Media Contact
MGroup
press@mgroupsc.com

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
pudgypenguins@ssmandl.com

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507197/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-partners-with-pudgy-penguins-to-host-exclusive-party-during-token2049-302249656.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
