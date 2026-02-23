Olympian Gabby Thomas, BetterWay Blood Testing to Host 'Track Like Gabby' Happy Hour During SXSW

The happy hour includes a panel discussion with three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, Web Golinkin, President of Babson Diagnostics, and Fred Turner, co-founder and CEO of Curative, and interactive games with Gabby Thomas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, today announced it will host "Track Like Gabby x BetterWay: Sprint Toward Better Patient Care Happy Hour" on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Capital Factory (located in the Omni Hotel at 701 Brazos Street, Austin, TX) in the ACL Room (16th floor).

Designed for healthcare innovators, leaders and investors, the happy hour will spotlight how an elevated patient experience in blood testing can fuel ambulatory care growth, strengthen adherence, and improve patient engagement. Olympic sprinter and public health advocate Gabby Thomas will share insights from the Track Like Gabby powered by BetterWay campaign-an initiative focused on helping people take a more proactive, data-driven role in their health through routine blood testing and consistent tracking.

Babson Diagnostics President Web Golinkin will lead a panel discussion with Gabby Thomas and Fred Turner, co-founder and CEO of Curative. The conversation will explore how healthcare leaders and partners:

Measure and improve patient outcomes compared to benchmark data

Use patient experience as a lever for ambulatory growth and adherence

Emphasize the value of baseline testing and stronger patient-provider conversations

Leverage Track Like Gabby to help people feel ownership and motivation in managing their health

In addition, Gabby Thomas will host an interactive games activation where attendees can compare their flexibility, reaction time and grip strength to an Olympic athlete and participate in discussions with Gabby on how she leverages baseline testing in her own health.

All attendees for this event must also register for CF House, which can be done for free here.

Attendees can experience the patient-friendly BetterWay fingertip collection on Friday, March 13th from 9 am - 5 pm at the Innovation Expo on the ground floor of the Capital Factory (located in the Omni Hotel). Complimentary BetterWay Hemoglobin A1c and Lipid Panels will be available with a $4 clinician oversight fee, allowing attendees to seamlessly integrate health screenings into their festival experience. They will receive easy-to-understand test results in one to two days.

Attendees can pre-book appointments by texting "TRACK" to BetterWay Customer Support at (512) 877-8770 or simply walk up at the Capital Factory.

"This is an important conversation because the future of healthcare depends on making preventive care something people actually do, not just something we talk about. The panel with Gabby and Fred will explore how patient experience, affordability, and access can work together to improve outcomes and reduce costs," said Web Golinkin, President of Babson Diagnostics.

For more information about this event or the Track Like Gabby initiative, please visit tracklikegabby.com.

About BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Curative

Curative is creating the future of health insurance with its first-of-a-kind employer-based plan, boasting an impressive AM Best rating of A-. Our mission is to transform health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care and guiding our members at every step of their health journey. With a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*, Curative provides employers and their employees exceptional value, improved health, and peace of mind. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.



* Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date.

SOURCE: BetterWay Blood Testing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/olympian-gabby-thomas-betterwaytm-blood-testing-to-host-track-like-ga-1139949