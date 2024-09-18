New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Andromeda, a healthcare technology startup, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Gartner, the world-renowned information technology (IT) research and consultancy firm. Using Gartner's extensive resources and aptitude, this collaboration will accelerate Andromeda's entry and expand its footprint in the B2B health tech space.

Andromeda CEO David Vakhtangishvili explains that the partnership is designed to harness Gartner's unparalleled access to industry research, analyst coverage, and a wealth of resources, including +2,900 industry experts and analysts, former Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), and entrepreneurs. This proficiency will enable Andromeda to refine its offering and tailor its solutions to market needs. The value deriving from the company's ability to reach healthcare businesses (payers, providers, RCMs, etc.) through Gartner's prism and channels, utilising its direct B2B relations with those businesses, is hard to underestimate.

With Andromeda catering to a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem, Gartner's guidance can spot gaps between products, evaluate the quality of service delivery, secure stakeholder access, maintain secure data handling, and more. This ensures the platform is fully equipped and reliable to handle client demand efficiently.

For Vakhtangishvili, this new partnership is a strategic move to empower Andromeda with the insights, methodologies, and standards needed to make informed decisions and stay ahead with the latest market intelligence and trends.

With Gartner on board, Andromeda will also be better equipped with best practices for interacting with and pitching key stakeholders, such as providers, payers, intermediaries, and technology companies in the healthcare industry. The Company hopes to create opportunities for new industry connections and even strengthen existing ones, which could potentially help build the company's foundation and sustain it in the long run.

More importantly, Gartner's support in shaping Andromeda's offerings and facilitating interactions with involved businesses could potentially enhance Andromeda's market positioning. This collaboration hopes to enable Andromeda to raise institutional funding and secure the financial backbone necessary for its ambitious growth plans.

Vakhtangishvili expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Gartner. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to transforming the healthcare industry together."

About Andromeda

Andromeda is a B2C patient super app and marketplace on its front end and a fully integrated B2B healthcare platform and enterprise back office on its back end. This solution improves healthcare for all involved parties, including patients, payers, providers, and pharmacies. Its founder, Harvard alumnus David Vakhtangishvili, is an entrepreneur and seasoned professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in senior executive roles, including finance & accounting, consultancy, banking, capital markets, risks, IT, and the healthcare industry.

Andromeda has been designed to bring the entire healthcare universe to patients' fingertips by providing a seamless and uninterrupted journey in one app while improving service quality, extracting efficiencies, increasing sales, and reducing costs.

