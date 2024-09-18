ustwo, the innovative employee-owned digital product studio, shares the exciting appointment of their new CEO, Nicki Sprinz as they enter into their twentieth year of business. With a decade of experience across her tenure at ustwo to date, and previously holding the roles of Group Managing Director and Commercial Director, Sprinz will continue to grow the business within its key sector categories of healthcare, financial services, tech, auto and mobility alongside running a values-driven, responsible B-Corp that commits to having a positive impact on the planet.

After becoming London MD in 2016, Nicki has overseen 40% revenue growth. This success has continued in her role as European MD in 2021, with the region achieving 35% growth.

Sprinz brings relentless curiosity to the role of CEO cultivated from her background in journalism. Aiming to encourage, inspire and guide the teams at ustwo to achieve dynamic, tangible results for their clients, Sprinz spearheads an 'energy in the edges' principle to their client portfolio a restless energy and momentum that comes from effective, deep collaboration within projects.

Sprinz has a passion for healthcare and wellbeing, beginning her work in digital by way of NHS Scotland health information. Her standout projects at ustwo include Moodnotes, Helios: Pineapp fertility app, building the digital experience for The Body Coach, Peloton's Lanebreak experience, and The Cancer Platform (2025) for The Cancer Awareness Trust. This autumn, ustwo will see the launch of a breakthrough digital coaching beauty experience with L'Oréal.

Co-founder of ustwo, John "Sinx" Sinclair states: "Nicki Sprinz has been a brilliant driver of the business at ustwo, leading teams to deliver some of our most impactful work. Over the years, she introduced client services as a practice in the London studio, worked to reduce the gender pay gap from over 13% to 0% and introduced under-represented in leadership training in London. Her passion has always been to support teams to create bar-raising work in an environment where they feel safe to be their authentic selves."

Sprinz comments: "We put breakthrough technology into people's hands-bypassing the hype, and making new tech work for real people. We have always been at the forefront of tech and we're doing the same with AI right now, helping to shape a new era with emotive, empathetic and responsible AI."

