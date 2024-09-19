One Stop, part of the Tesco Group, doubled weekly sales, reduced inaccurate orders by 30%, and cut pick time by nearly 2 minutes

Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, today announced that its successful restaurant order and delivery solution is now available for the grocery and convenience sector. Deliverect Retail digitises the entire grocery process, enabling retailers to receive and manage all orders and catalogues in one central location; track real-time sales and performance; and access data from third-party delivery platforms. Additionally, Deliverect's new Quest App optimises the customer experience by cutting the time to pick and pack orders in half. Deliverect's Retail offering is now available in the UK, with early customers like Spar, EG Group, and One Stop experiencing a doubling in weekly sales.

As restaurant delivery platforms expand into the grocery space and traditional supermarkets digitise to remain competitive, the grocery ecommerce sector is facing several key challenges with inventory updates, order fulfillment, and pricing topping the list. A recent survey found that 60% of consumers who shop for groceries online at least once a month (across the U.S. and UK) experience a preferred item frequently out-of-stock. Issues like these can cause order cancellations, customer dissatisfaction, and lost sales opportunities, eroding the digital grocery ordering experience.

One Stop--a retail convenience chain with over 1,000 locations across the UK--tapped Deliverect Retail to streamline its on-demand delivery operations (ODD) at over 800 stores. Deliverect provided a central hub to manage ODD, enabling One Stop to offer a consistent customer experience, improving end-to-end picking and delivery time, increasing product range from 500 to over 3,000 SKU, reducing inaccurate orders by 30%, and increasing retention rate by 57%, aiding in increased sales and revenue. With more than 1,000 integrations with apps like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Snappy Shopper, and more, customers like One Stop can manage catalogues and special offers to increase sales all from a single dashboard.

"Since launching Deliverect Retail, we've seen outstanding results. We've doubled our sales, by being able to increase our product range from 500 to over 3,000 SKUs, which has driven significant sales growth and conversion. Additionally, our pick accuracy has improved by over 30%, and we expect that to continue improving," said Tim Josephs, Head of Online for One Stop. "I couldn't imagine not having Deliverect. The features and benefits it has brought to our online business have been significant, and it's really moved us forward in the market."

Key features in the Deliverect Retail solution include:

Quest App: Deliverect's new Quest App offers smart listing, smart routing, barcode scanning, and one-tap amendment features to quickly revise quantities or make substitutions to online orders. By helping pickers chart the most seamless course throughout the store and empowering staff to flag out-of-stock items instantly across all third-party delivery platforms, Quest cuts order delivery time in half.



Catalogue Management : With inventory catalogues across all channels updated in real time, customers will always know what promotions are running and which products are in stock before placing a delivery order.



: With inventory catalogues across all channels updated in real time, customers will always know what promotions are running and which products are in stock before placing a delivery order. Dynamic Pricing: Change prices in bulk across an entire category in just a few steps. Dynamic pricing tools make it possible to sell more during peak hours, increasing revenues and profits.



Change prices in bulk across an entire category in just a few steps. Dynamic pricing tools make it possible to sell more during peak hours, increasing revenues and profits. Data-driven Insights: DeliverectRetail consolidates sales data--from product items, location, and channel performance--into one visual dashboard, providing a holistic view of business health and performance.

"The pandemic accelerated the shift to online grocery shopping with on-demand delivery gaining popularity. Now, grocery and convenience stores have a captive online shopping audience, but the overall digital shopping experience must be enhanced in order to increase sales," said Joe Heather, Deliverect Regional GM Northern Europe. "Online grocery sales should be a tremendous revenue opportunity, not a headache. Deliverect Retail is providing a single source of truth so that retailers can report the most accurate inventory data, capture relevant sales opportunities, and create exceptional customer experiences."

To learn more about Deliverect Retail, visit: deliverect.com/en-gb/deliverect-retail

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Our API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across +52 global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers +50.000 establishments, including renowned chains like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger. To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

