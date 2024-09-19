Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Thursday, September 19, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the matters submitted to shareholders at the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders, including the election of all six nominees to the board of directors and the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for the ensuing year. Joining the board following the Meeting are Marvin Singer and Ian Archbold.

Mr. Singer has over 40 years of international experience advising on the legal aspects of mineral exploration and development projects, most recently as a senior partner at the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright. He has been a consultant to private and public companies since retiring in 2019. Mr. Singer is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School (LL.B) and is called to the Ontario Bar.

Mr. Archbold has over 25 years of professional experience including over 15 years of global investing experience spread across CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, where he was most recently Managing Director - Global Head of Public Market TMT, with a focus on global public and private technology companies as well as structured investments. Mr. Archbold is a graduate of Queen's University (Bachelor of Applied Science - Mechanical Engineering) and the University of Toronto (MBA), and is also a Professional Engineer and CFA Charter Holder.

Thomas Lamb, Myriad's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Marvin and Ian bring governance, finance, and strategy expertise to Myriad as we focus on advancing the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming. We are delighted to welcome them. We also thank outgoing directors Cyril Amadi and Daye Kaba for their dedication and support, and we wish them the very best."

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. A recent interview with Crux Investor can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

