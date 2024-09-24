Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
Aliniex Joins Circle Alliance Program: A big Step in Fostering Worldwide Crypto Adoption

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Aliniex, Vietnam's leading trading platform and on/off-ramp solution provider, has reached a significant milestone by officially joining the Circle Alliance Program. This program, initiated by Circle - the company behind USDC, one of the world's most widely used stablecoins - aims to unite pioneering companies in the blockchain and digital finance sectors to promote the growth and development of the internet financial system.

As a member of the Circle Alliance, Aliniex is poised to offer even greater benefits to its users and the global community:

  • Seamless Access to USDC: Global users will have easier access to USDC, enabling smoother and more secure digital transactions.

  • Improved Cross-Border Transfers: International money transfers will become faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective, fostering greater global financial inclusion.

  • Innovation in Digital Financial Products: Aliniex will have new opportunities to develop cutting-edge digital financial products, driving innovation in the sector.

  • Enhanced Asset Protection: Strengthened measures will be implemented to safeguard customer assets, aligning with global best practices.

  • Broader Collaboration Opportunities: The partnership expands Aliniex's potential to collaborate with over 100 global payment partners within Circle's extensive network, enhancing its reach and capabilities.

Mr. Percy Phan, Aliniex's CEO, shared his excitement: "Joining the Circle Alliance Program is not just a major milestone for Aliniex; it represents a tremendous opportunity to expand our global footprint. Our focus remains on leveraging the benefits of this program to deliver tangible value to users around the world."

In line with its strategic growth plan, Aliniex has achieved remarkable successes in expanding its global presence:

  • Partnership with Tether: Collaborating with Tether, the issuer of USDT - the world's largest stablecoin - to enhance liquidity and stability across platforms.

  • Strategic Alliance with TON: Becoming a key partner of TON (The Open Network), a high-potential blockchain, to drive forward new blockchain applications and solutions.

  • Integration with Chainalysis: Incorporating Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics platform, to ensure enhanced transparency, security, and compliance.

  • Launching AlixPay: Preparing to roll out AlixPay, a state-of-the-art Fiat-to-Crypto On & Off Ramp solution that bridges traditional finance with the digital era on a global scale.

By joining the Circle Alliance Program, Aliniex strengthens its growing presence in the international market and shows its commitment to advancing the blockchain industry. This partnership offers Aliniex new opportunities to improve its services, innovate in digital finance, and expand its influence in the global crypto sector.

Aliniex's entry into the program marks a new chapter in its mission to make the global financial system more inclusive, efficient, and accessible. With these strategic moves, Aliniex is set to be a leader in the evolving digital finance sector.

  • Circle Partner Page:: https://partners.circle.com/aliniex

  • Website:https://aliniex.com/

  • Twitter:https://x.com/Aliniex

  • AlixPay's website:https://alixpay.com

  • Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/aliniexvn

Contact:

Aliniex

- Contact person: Rosy Le

- Email: rosy@aliniex.com

- Website: https://aliniex.com/

SOURCE: Aliniex



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
