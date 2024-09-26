Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apirone Launches Recurring Payments

KESKLINNA, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Apirone, a leading crypto processing company, is addressing the issue of regular payments by providing a comprehensive range of tools for the automatic withdrawal of funds. The company consistently strives to enhance its services, offering solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Updates on Apirone's latest developments can be easily accessed through the roadmap available on their website.

According to Maxim Boyarov, the founder of Apirone, the company has developed a flexible solution that caters to the demands of modern businesses, where the automation of manual processes is key to optimizing operational efficiency. Whether a business requires subscription payments, monthly salary disbursements, or other models involving regular settlements, the seamless execution of such recurring payments is crucial for maintaining customer loyalty and ensuring financial stability.

Apirone's recurring payments system offers a reliable solution for simplifying these operations. Moreover, these automated payments help mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency volatility, leading to cost savings and enhanced profitability from processing crypto payments.

Apirone's recurring payments system is divided into three sub-products, each designed for different business needs:

1. Weekly or Monthly Payments

Businesses can automate payments to occur on specific days of the week, with payouts processed on any chosen day, such as every business day. It's important to consider time zone differences when scheduling, as Apirone operates using GMT +00:00 as the default time zone for payments. For instance, businesses in Los Angeles (GMT -7) or Dubai (GMT +4) must account for these time differences to avoid discrepancies in payment dates.

For monthly payments, Apirone's calendar settings display only 28 days for each month, with an option to select "Last day of the month." This prevents issues like double payments across months or complications caused by leap years.

2. Threshold-Based Withdrawals

With this option, funds are automatically withdrawn to a specified address whenever the balance reaches a predefined threshold. When the balance hits or exceeds the threshold, Apirone withdraws the entire amount, including any excess from incoming transactions that may exceed the set value.

3. Instant Forwarding

Apirone also offers instant forwarding, where funds from all incoming transactions are immediately transferred to the customer's specified address as soon as the first transaction confirmation appears on the blockchain. This solution eliminates the need to wait for a certain balance to accumulate or for a designated payout date, ensuring that clients receive funds promptly.

A service fee applies to all recurring payments in line with Apirone's pricing plan, and network fees may vary based on the current blockchain network conditions. These fees are calculated automatically at the time of the transaction.

Apirone's recurring payment tools provide a simple, secure, and user-friendly solution for efficient payment processing. By automating payment processes, businesses can focus on more critical operations that drive growth and development, while Apirone handles the intricacies of crypto withdrawals.

Media Contact:

Anton Shindyapin
PR-manager
+7 962 622-10-26

SOURCE: Apirone

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.