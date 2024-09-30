FPT Software recently received the Job Creation Award-Vietnam at the ESGBusiness Awards 2024, marking its debut win in this award. This accolade underscores the company's steadfast commitment to nurturing top talent across the global IT industry while promoting diverse and inclusive workplaces.

FPT Software currently boasts a global workforce of over 30,000 employees spanning 30 countries, with an annual growth rate of 25% and an industry-low attrition rate of 12%. Last year, the company recorded 12,000 new hires. This steady employment growth significantly supports its parent company, FPT Corporation's goal of employing one million IT professionals by 2035.

The firm has also proactively established pathways for Vietnamese employees to gain international experience, with over 3,000 individuals currently working in its overseas branches. Meanwhile, FPT Software has also made significant efforts to attract foreign talent, currently employing more than 3,500 foreign staff from 75 nationalities. Across its global operations, local employees account for an average of 13% of the workforce, notably 85% in Europe, 64% in the Americas, and 30% in Japan, FPT Software's largest overseas market.

As FPT Software expands its global footprint and enhances its technical capabilities and customer network, it remains committed to creating high-quality jobs and opportunities for employees to engage in complex projects for leading businesses worldwide, particularly in high-demand sectors such as automotive, cloud, AI, and semiconductors.

The recognition in the ESGBusiness Awards 2024 is also attributed to FPT Software's diversity and inclusion. The firm fosters gender equality across international operations, with women making up 39.6% of its workforce and 33% of managerial roles.

FPT Software's commitment to workforce development is also reflected by its promotion of continuous learning and extensive growth opportunities for all employees. On average, its employees complete 31.7 hours of professional training annually, benefiting from partnerships with leading platforms such as Mila, Udacity, Coursera, Udemy, British Council, and so on.

Most recently, the company announced a 125 billion VND investment to provide training and career development opportunities to over 3,000 Japanese-speaking ICT professionals. This initiative, launched in collaboration with 15 universities in its first phase and planned for nationwide implementation, underscores FPT Software's dedication to workforce development, fostering a future-ready workforce while creating employment opportunities that align with the demands of the evolving IT landscape.

Nguyen Tuan Minh, Chief Human Resources Officer of FPT Software, said: "As FPT Software expands globally, cultivating a highly skilled workforce and creating more employment opportunities are crucial to meeting the diverse needs of our clients across various industries. Our top priorities include investing in education, training, and fostering a dynamic workplace environment. FPT Software is dedicated to building a future-ready IT talent pool, contributing to the advancement of this sector not only in Vietnam but also globally."

The ESGBusiness Awards 2024 honours Asian businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. This year, the programme received applicants from over 100 leading companies in Asia. The panel of judges comprises leaders and experts from top consulting firms, including KPMG, PwC, Ernst Young, and Boston Consulting Group.

Prior to this, FPT Software was recognized with numerous accolades, including Great Place to Work® Certifications across Asia Pacific, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Germany, and the Philippines. Most recently, the company was awarded the BRONZE STEVIE® for Employer of the Year at the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

